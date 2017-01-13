Fareportal Adds Michael Stacy to Board of Directors

Fareportal Logo We are honored to welcome Michael Stacy to our Board of Directors. His extensive knowledge and proven success in the travel technology business is sure to have a positive impact on the direction of our company.

Fareportal, a high-tech, high-touch travel company that powers a next generation travel concierge, announced that travel industry veteran, Michael Stacy, has joined the Board of Directors. Stacy is CEO of ID90 Travel, a leading airline employee travel portal providing over 22 million airline employees and eligible members with exclusive travel discounts.

“Fareportal has done a terrific job of blending a great online experience for booking flights with giving customers the support of well-trained travel agents,” said Stacy. “This differentiation is important in an age of increasing airfare choices, and I look forward to working with the entire Fareportal team in its next phase of growth.”

Stacy brings extensive knowledge of the travel technology business and has been a leader in the industry since the late 1990s. His career began during the very early stages of development at Travelocity.com. He rose to become Senior Vice President of Marketing, helping the company go public and subsequently be acquired by Sabre Holdings. Stacy later became President of CheapTickets.com, where he led the company to first-time profitability and helped parent company Cendant complete the purchase of Orbitz.com.

Before joining ID90, Michael served as CEO of Groople.com, an online startup company devoted to group travel. During his tenure at ID90 Travel, Michael has raised venture capital financing and brought the company to first-time profitability.

“We are honored to welcome Michael Stacy to our Board of Directors,” said Sam S. Jain, CEO of Fareportal. “His extensive knowledge and proven success in the travel technology business is sure to have a positive impact on the direction of our company. I am confident that he will be a valuable asset as we continue to expand our business.”

In addition to serving on the Fareportal board, Michael is a Director of the non-profit African Food and Peace Foundation, which is a trailblazing philanthropic community investing in groundbreaking education for women and girls in Uganda.

Fareportal is a high-tech, high-touch travel company that powers a next generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company-owned and operated global contact center, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships; providing access to over 450 airlines, 150,000 hotels, and hundreds of car rental companies that serve millions of customers every year. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands, including CheapOair and OneTravel, Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yield international travel and add-on ancillaries.