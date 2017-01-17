The latest MapleSim release increases engineering design productivity and toolchain connectivity. With full support of the FMI standard, as well as its foundation in Modelica®, MapleSim now allows engineers to take advantage of state-of-the-art engineering technology in their design work without being limited by proprietary tools.

Maplesoft™ today announced a major new release of MapleSim™, an advanced system-level modeling and simulation platform used by engineers to reduce development time and gain insight into system behavior.

MapleSim enables engineers to take advantage of modern techniques in modeling and simulation, dramatically reducing model development time and risk while improving designs. The latest release provides tools that increase engineering design productivity during model development, as well as significant additions to toolchain connectivity that offer even greater cross-tool compatibility and opportunities for co-simulation.

To support engineering design productivity, MapleSim 2016.2 provides live simulations that let engineers see results as the simulation is running so they can track progress and investigate unexpected results immediately. Other improvements include a new 3-D overlay for comparing simulation visualizations, which makes it easy to see changes in the behavior of the model under different conditions, and tools for revision control that facilitate large projects involving multiple engineers working on the same model.

The new release also includes significant enhancements to toolchain connectivity. In addition to exporting models to the internationally recognized FMI standard, MapleSim now also supports direct import of models created in other FMI-compatible software, for both model exchange and co-simulation. Models exported by FMI-compatible modeling tools, such as LMS Imagine.Lab Amesim™ or Dymola®, can be easily imported into MapleSim and used like any other model or subsystem. In this way, engineers can immediately leverage models developed using other software while taking advantage of the advanced modeling and analysis tools of MapleSim when developing their system-level designs. For dynamic models involving multiple simulation tools, MapleSim now allows engineers to seamlessly connect models that run in other tools into their MapleSim system-level simulations.

“Maplesoft is committed to supporting open standards that enable our customers to avoid having to re-invent the wheel, whether that means recreating a model from scratch or redeveloping component libraries that have already been written for another tool,” says Dr. Laurent Bernardin, Executive Vice President and Chief Scientist at Maplesoft. “With full support of the FMI standard, as well as its foundation in Modelica®, MapleSim now allows engineers to take advantage of state-of-the-art engineering technology in their design work without being limited by proprietary tools.”

Enhancements to the MapleSim family of products also include expanded analysis tools for the MapleSim Battery Library and improved import facilities for the MapleSim CAD Toolbox. In addition, the MapleSim Connector for connectivity with Simulink®, and the MapleSim Connector for FMI for exporting MapleSim models to other FMI-compatible tools, have been expanded to allow engineers to explore simulation results involving exported MapleSim models from within MapleSim, even though the simulation was done in the target tool.

MapleSim is available in English, Japanese, and French.

