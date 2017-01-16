Tech Services Entrepreneur Will Loving Joins Levvel

"I'm very impressed with the strategy and approach that the founders of Levvel have taken with the organization thus far," says Loving. "I’m excited to work with them to further develop the business across the U.S. and internationally.”

Levvel, LLC, today announced that Will Loving joins as an operating partner and an investor in the fast-growing consulting firm, based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Loving brings a diverse background that aligns to Levvel’s core mission: helping big companies innovate like startups and small businesses scale like industry leaders. He worked as a technology consultant for two top-tier consulting firms before starting his own company, Ironworks Consulting, which he and his partners later sold to ICF International.

Since the sale of Ironworks Consulting, Loving has helped launch an angel investing group and seed stage venture fund in Richmond, Virginia. He also continues to invest in and provide guidance to early stage companies through his organization, Altron Corporation.

“The Levvel leadership team has great respect for Loving’s achievements and the insights that he can offer as a result of them,” says John Espey, CEO of Levvel. “To have him join our team validates our vision and will certainly be a game changer as we continue to grow our business worldwide.”

Adds Matt Ernst, co-founder of Levvel: “As a former competitor, I always admired and respected Will’s vision in creating Ironworks. I am happy to now be joining forces with him to scale Levvel into a global consultancy.”

Loving, whose success with startup ventures is matched by his extensive experience in building tech services companies, says he is enthusiastic about the particular opportunity that Levvel presents. "I'm very impressed with the strategy and approach that the founders of Levvel have taken with the organization thus far,” says Loving. “I’m excited to work with them to further develop the business across the U.S. and internationally.”

Loving lives in Richmond with his wife and three children. He graduated from the Robins School of Business at the University of Richmond with a degree in Finance.