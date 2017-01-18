OutSolve Announces Strategic Plan with Acquisition

Commenting on the acquisition, Jeremy Mancheski, president at OutSolve said, “This is the first significant step in our short and long-term, strategic business plan. There is much more to come.”

OutSolve, a leading affirmative action planning and compliance solutions provider, is excited to announce the acquisition of Workplace Dynamics LLC’s affirmative action planning business.

Workplace Dynamics was started by Debra Milstein Gardner in 1990 as an EEO and Affirmative Action compliance consulting firm. Commenting on the acquisition, Jeremy Mancheski, president at OutSolve said, “This is the first significant step in our short and long-term, strategic business plan. There is much more to come.” Mancheski continues, “Debra Gardner and Workplace Dynamics have enjoyed an excellent reputation in the affirmative action planning and compliance industry. Debra is a recognized thought leader, and her clients know she is an expert. These values align directly with those of OutSolve.”

As the transition has already begun, OutSolve along with the Workplace Dynamics’ clients are enthusiastic about the shift in the plan production and compliance support. Workplace Dynamics’ clients will enjoy additional services and support as they transition to OutSolve.

“Our long term client relationships were extremely important to us, and that is why we knew that OutSolve was a perfect fit with similar values and a strong commitment towards customer service,” says Debra Milstein Gardner. “Our clients are thrilled by the additional offerings and staff support provided by OutSolve and the fact that I will still be involved as a consultant to OutSolve.”

About OutSolve

OutSolve provides comprehensive affirmative action planning and compliance solutions to help federal contractors meet the full requirements of Executive Order 11246, the Vietnam Era Veteran Readjustment Assistance Act (VEVRAA), and Section 503 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, among other regulations. OutSolve provides a wide range of services, including developing comprehensive, OFCCP compliant affirmative action plans, offering OFCCP audit support, and creating EEO-1 reports that comply with the requirements of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. For more information, call 504-486-2410 or visit outsolve.com.