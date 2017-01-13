Affirmed Housing Wins NAHB Pillar Award for Vista Affordable Community

Paseo Pointe “We are very proud and excited to have won this award. Paseo Pointe is an outstanding development that serves to enrich the lives of its residents as well as the City of Vista at large.” Nicki Cometa, CFO, Affirmed Housing.

January 10, 2017, Affirmed Housing is very pleased to share that Paseo Pointe has been named Best Affordable Apartment Community of the Year by The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). Located in the city of Vista, California, the community offers 69 affordable apartment homes as well as retail space and an adjoining Veterans Memorial park. The development team includes Studio E Architects, Wermers Construction, Kettler Leweck Engineering and Darsono Design Associates. Funding for the development and construction of this beautiful community was made possible by U.S. Bank, California Community Reinvestment Corporation, and Boston Capital tax credit equity. The City of Vista contributed the land as well as low-mod housing funds. A green point rated, urban infill community, the building exceeds title 24 standards.

NAHB's annual Multifamily Pillars of the Industry Awards program highlights creative development concepts, innovative financing strategies, great design and superior management and marketing in the apartment and condominium marketplace.

Headquartered in San Diego, Affirmed Housing is dedicated to improving and sustaining the viability of California communities through the development of affordable housing. The company aims to enhance communities and our environment by building dynamic, professionally managed, high-quality, and green multifamily housing. Areas of expertise include site selection, engineering, architecture, construction, relocation, and marketing. Affirmed also has extensive knowledge in public finance, low-income housing tax credits, and tax-exempt bond financing. For more information, visit http://www.affirmedhousing.com.

