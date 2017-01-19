“During my time as the ATP’s General Counsel, the Association’s membership has grown from a handful of U.S. test publishers to over 100 publishers worldwide.” - Dr. Arnold

Wonderlic, Inc., a leader in pre-employment testing and assessments, has announced that David Arnold, Ph.D., J.D., General Counsel for Wonderlic, has been reappointed to the position of General Counsel for the Association of Test Publishers (ATP). A global nonprofit organization, the ATP represents providers of tests, assessment tools and assessment services for clinical, occupational, certification, licensure, educational or other similar professional measurement uses.

Dr. Arnold has served as the ATP’s General Counsel since its inception over two decades ago. According to David: “During my time as the ATP’s General Counsel, the Association’s membership has grown from a handful of U.S. test publishers to over 100 publishers worldwide.” Over this time period, Dr. Arnold has worked with various legislative bodies on behalf of the ATP, as well as frequently presented at the ATP’s annual "Innovations in Testing" conference. As an industrial psychologist and employment attorney, David brings a unique perspective on the legal, legislative and public policy issues surrounding the use of assessments. In 2009, he received the ATP’s Award for Professional Contributions and Service to Testing. Dr. Arnold indicated that he looks forward to continuing in his role as the ATP’s General Counsel and helping facilitate the Association’s role as “The Intelligent Voice for Testing.”

About Wonderlic:

Wonderlic, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Vernon Hills, IL and a founding member of the Association of Test Publishers. The company provides businesses and schools with a comprehensive library of highly regarded assessments and surveys for each phase of the hiring and student selection process. In its 75+ year history, Wonderlic has delivered over 300 million assessments and surveys to more than 60,000 organizations, government agencies, and accrediting bodies. http://www.wonderlic.com