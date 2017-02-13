VISTA Technology Services Inc. (VISTA) made a substantial investment in business development in 2016, leading to eight contract wins and significant organic growth for this small business. The contracts will increase VISTA’s staff by 23%. VISTA’s revenue will also experience a healthy boost with these wins. The new contracts include a major IDIQ win, which VISTA anticipates will bring another dramatic increase to both revenue and staff. Rod Buck, President & CEO, explained “It was time for VISTA to aggressively pursue new opportunities, which required us to change our mindset and devote resources to the effort. Creating a PMO organization in April ultimately made us more organized in pursuing opportunities and shaped our processes for business development.”

About VISTA

VISTA Technology Services specializes in Program Management, IT & Data Management, and International Development. We are a Small Business with more than 30 years of experience, and have gained subject matter expertise and a proven track-record in a diverse set of services. Being small is our asset because it allows us to be agile and quickly make adjustments for improvements on-the-spot when needed. VISTA supports clients in achieving their missions - cutting costs, eliminating waste and improving performance. To learn more about VISTA Technology Services Inc., please visit http://www.vistatsi.com.

