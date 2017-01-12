Zoom continues to invest in the talent needed to create long-term value for clients.

Zoom Active Lifestyle Marketing, the exclusive ad, entertainment, and health and fitness content provider for the leading U.S. health clubs, is pleased to announce the promotion of Anne Fiedel to Director of Marketing. Ms. Fiedel joined ZOOM in 2012, where she has most recently served as Manager of Strategy & Marketing. As Director of Marketing, Ms. Fiedel will oversee marketing operations, strategic relations, and content management of Zoom’s U.S. operations.

Fiedel’s promotion coincides with two other advancements, as Zoom is pleased to announce the promotions of Jillian Orcel to Manager of Strategic Solutions and Sarah Parker to Senior Strategist. Ms. Orcel and Ms. Parker have been at Zoom since 2012 and 2015 respectively.

Zoom is also pleased to announce a new hire to the Strategic Solutions team. Daniel Rubin-Marx, a production assistant for hit TV shows such as “Girls” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” has been named Strategic Solutions Senior Coordinator.

“The Strategic Solutions team is dedicated to developing innovative marketing campaigns that resonate with consumers and deliver on brand goals. With the recent promotions and new hire, Zoom continues to invest in the talent needed to create long-term value for our clients,” said Lorraine Pyne, Senior Director of Strategic Solutions.

Tom Link, the Senior Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Zoom, added: “To support our rapid growth and our desire to connect with Generation Active, it is important for Zoom to capitalize on the strengths of key team members and to bring in new talent to join our operation. I am excited by the promotions of Anne, Jill and Sarah, plus the addition of Dan.”

Zoom is currently seeking dynamic candidates for two available positions: Strategic Solutions Senior Coordinator and Integrated Experiences Coordinator. For full descriptions and information on how to apply, please visit zoommedia.com/blog-us.

About Zoom Active Lifestyle Marketing

Zoom Active Lifestyle Marketing is an international media and marketing company that specializes in reaching Generation Active. Zoom’s media network includes more than 4,400 health club locations across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Zoom’s digital media networks are measured by The Nielsen Company in North America and reach over 25 million unique consumers.

Information: http://www.zoommedia.com