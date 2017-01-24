Serendipit Consulting Named Agency of Record for Modern Acupuncture™

We are grateful to have an opportunity to use our expertise in these industries to help launch, grow and shine the spotlight on these fantastic brands.

Serendipit Consulting, a full-service marketing and communications agency with a diverse local and national client base, was recently selected to serve the marketing and/or public relations needs of seven brands across the hospitality, health and wellness, real estate and technology industries.

New clients include:

Modern Acupuncture™, the first franchise to deliver the natural health and cosmetic benefits of acupuncture in a retreat-like setting in highly accessible neighborhood locations across the country, selected Serendipit as its agency of record to brand the new concept and handle all facets of digital and traditional marketing, design and public relations.

Buzzies, a non-invasive wearable device that uses patent-pending neuroscience to not only relieve stress and anxiety, but also improve focus, reduce cravings, improve performance, manage anger, reduce sensory overload and better enable sleep. Buzzies hired Serendipit to for national public relations and social media management.

Blue Door Treatment Center, a Phoenix-based center for opiate harm reduction selected the firm for brand creation and public relations.

Caliente Construction, Inc., a woman owned, full-service commercial general contractor sourced Serendipit for website development.

Intelligent Technical Solutions, a Las Vegas-based IT support firm for small- and medium-sized businesses, chose Serendipit to handle public relations.

Campus Living Villages, one of the largest higher education student housing providers in the world, hired Serendipit for marketing and reputation management.

“We are grateful to have an opportunity to use our expertise in these industries to help launch, grow and shine the spotlight on these fantastic brands,” said Alexis Krisay, partner at Serendipit Consulting. “Our client roster is growing and so it our team of talented employees. We’re excited to see what 2017 has in store for our firm and our clients.”

Serendipit is led by partners Alexis Krisay and Melissa DiGianfilippo. For more information, visit http://www.serendipitconsulting.com.

About Serendipit Consulting:

Phoenix-based Serendipit Consulting is a full-service marketing and communications agency driven by a team of individuals who are fearless in creativity and have one thing in mind: results. With a fresh, 'big ideas' approach to traditional and digital marketing, public relations, advertising, branding, web design and development, and event planning, Serendipit has a knack for success in the student housing, residential and commercial real estate, restaurant, technology, consumer and lifestyle, and healthcare industries. Combining the personal touch and accountability of a boutique agency with the vision and capabilities of a national firm, Serendipit delivers bottom-line driven campaigns that align brands with the right audiences and leave clients reveling in their own fortunate stroke of serendipity. For more information, please visit http://www.serendipitconsulting.com.