EchoRFID is pleased to announce it has been awarded a patent for its “system and method for quality control, inspection and audit of utility assets” utilizing RFID tags. This adds significant value to EchoRFID’s current patent portfolio. The invention is a process for capturing, organizing and retrieving data related to utility assets. By using programmed RFID tags placed directly on the asset, companies can manage data for the abundance of utilities above and below ground. This process includes storing detailed critical information about utility assets including location, segment identification, repairs, maintenance documentation, testing validation, inspection and material certifications. The unique EchoRFID method also includes query retrieval of data stored using the unique identifier corresponding with one or more RFID tags. “Having this patent issued is a significant milestone for EchoRFID as well as our PIPETALKER® product,” said Layne Tucker, CEO and Founder of EchoRFID. “This patent protects our unique processes including how PIPETALKER provides materials, traceability, construction management and access to asset lifecycle records after initial construction.”

EchoRFID is working with ProStar Geocorp to record the information using ProStar’s patented geospatial intelligence software services PointMan® and Transparent Earth®. Transparent Earth will be the geospatial intelligence cloud solution used to manage the data from upload, through installation, use and into its retirement at end of useful life. “Running on ProStar’s cloud and mobile products, we are now able to offer a comprehensive pipeline integrity management solution,” said Layne. “The recently passed PIPES Act has a lot of companies concerned about increased regulations. We hope to alleviate some of that pressure by providing owners with improved tools to achieve compliance.”

About EchoRFID – EchoRIFD is a strategic partner with global industry leaders in the research and development of new best practices for the pipeline and utility industry. These processes improve the management of utility and pipeline assets and provide tools to achieve compliance with stakeholders, regulators and government agencies. This work has resulted in the EchoRFID PIPETALKER™ system that provides the materials identification, tracking and tracing requirements to ensure that the chain of custody remains intact and that records are complete and accurate. The system is designed to bring additional benefits to the owner through identifying the value added activities and reporting in real-time information such as inventory tracking, construction inspection, commissioning and testing reports, operations and maintenance activities. EchoRFID is focused on helping shape the future of the oil and gas industry by developing innovations in modern RFID, cloud and mobile technology to improve all phases of material and construction management and provide maximum value to the enterprise.