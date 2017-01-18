The marketplace continues to respond positively to our services and value proposition, as evidenced by many new relationships and contract extensions. Our 2017 initiatives aim to further support our mission to bring innovative solution to our clients.

Swiss Post Solutions (SPS), a leading provider of business process outsourcing and digitization solutions, announced another year of success based on multiple performance factors. Its achievements are noteworthy in the areas of customer satisfaction, growth, solution development and industry recognition.

As part of its Clients First commitment, SPS continued its growth trajectory in 2016 by expanding its existing client base and signing on more than 20 new companies. During the past six years, SPS has experience steady revenue growth with more than 60% of its growth attributable to renewals or expansions of existing client relationships—a testament to client satisfaction.

In relation to solution development and in response to increasing demand for innovation, SPS successfully launched Intelligent Automation service offerings combining next generation technologies, including Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Intelligent Automation is applied within a wide range of applications in industries like banking, insurance or healthcare and is particularly effective with improving process performance, providing consistent error-free results with tasks that are high-volume, repetitive and time consuming without retooling of existing IT infrastructure.

Based on the positive results being achieved by these types of disruptive technologies over the last year, expansion of SPS Intelligent Automation solutions will continue to be a priority in 2017 and moving forward. “We have seen increasing growth rates within our digitization and automation solutions in the last year. As we continue to expand the scope of our document management and business process services, we look forward to demonstrating the value of implementing these digital workflows for a broader range of industries,” said John Chestnut, Chief Financial Officer for SPS North America.

As a testament to its expertise, SPS was recognized in 2016 by highly esteemed industry leaders with 5 awards in several categories.

First, SPS was commended as the only Business Process Outsourcing Company to be ranked among the top members of the HfS Autonomics Premier League, which recognizes vision in incorporating Intelligent Automation into client solutions. Secondly, SPS was also named as one of the IAOP Top 100 Global Outsourcing Solutions Providers for the 4th consecutive year, supporting its reputation as a global outsourcing leader.

In addition, SPS North America’s Human Resource department achieved two separate Stevie® Awards in 2016, the Gold Human Resources Executive of the Year award and the Bronze Human Resources Department of the Year award. Finally, the SPS Leadership Academy was ranked among the top 50 internship programs in the US by Vault for a second year in a row.

“The marketplace continues to respond positively to our services and value proposition, as evidenced by many new business relationships and contract extensions,” said CEO of SPS North America, Dan Moscatiello, “Our 2017 initiatives aim to further support our mission to bring innovative solution to our clients.”

Alongside these accomplishments, SPS continued to expand penetration into currently served industries (financial services, legal, media & entertainment and higher education) in addition to serving new industries such as telecommunications and management consulting.

