Microïds and Kalypso Media Group announced today that gamers who pre-order the Xbox One or PlayStation 4 retail boxed version of ‘Moto Racer 4’ from GameStop will receive three DLC packs for free as a bonus. Each one of the three DLC packs (Space Dasher, The Truth, Skewer) includes 1 new rider, 2 new bikes, 2 new horns, and a new emblem.

Extreme moto racers who don’t take advantage of this excellent and valuable deal can still access the DLC from the Xbox Marketplace and PlayStation Store for $3.49 each.

3 new pilots, 6 new bikes, 6 new horns and 3 new emblems will be offered as a pre-order bonus!

Find more information on GameStop website here

About Moto Racer 4

Developed under the supervision of original creator, Paul Cuisset, Moto Racer 4 revives the winning formula that made the trilogy so successful, offering 2 playing modes – Asphalt and Dirt. In a world where freestyle and risk-taking dominate, players can choose to ride motocross or high-speed racing bikes and choose from a variety of characters with different personalities. Moto Racer 4 can be played in single player, split screen or a multiplayer mode of up to 10 players at once!

Today, with the PlayStation VR, players can now completely immerse themselves in 2 modes: Time attack and Hot Lap. In order to offer them more and more sensations, developers will progressively and freely make all game modes and races, already available in Moto Racer 4, compatible in VR.

In addition to regular fixtures such as the Time Trial, Single Race and Championship, here are a few features players can expect:



Alternating speed racing / motocross circuits

15 single and multiplayer game modes

Split-screen multiplayer mode

Online multiplayer mode (2-10 players)

Motorbike and rider customization

Characters have different personalities and riding styles

Traffic on the road

60 frames/second

Possibility of colliding with opponents

Moto Racer 4 is set to launch this January 24th, 2017 on both Xbox One and PlayStation 4 for $39.99.

It will be available as a boxed edition through retail outlets and as a digital download on the Xbox Marketplace and PlayStation Store. And no matter which road fans take, they are in for high-octane racing action that provides two thrilling styles that alternate between the speed of asphalt mode and the altitude of motocross.

For more information, please follow Microïds on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube.

About Microïds

Created in 1985, Microïds is an international publisher of multi-platform video games based in Paris (France). Today, it represents Anuman Interactive’s video game business in all its forms. Managed by its creator Elliot Grassiano, Microïds keeps getting stronger and widens its large game catalogue with genres as varied as adventure, management, simulation and action. Through its adaptations of iconic titles such as "Syberia" or "Amerzone" on new supports or through its original creations ("Subject 13", "The A.B.C. Murders", "Yesterday Origins” …), Microïds is developing on PC, Mac, Playstation, Xbox, as well as iOS and Android mobiles and tablets. Besides its heroes and heroines from original creations (Kate Walker from "Syberia", Victoria Mc Pherson from "Still Life"…), Microïds also creates new titles including other characters or authors from other media (comic books, cinema, literature…) such as Garfield, Lucky Luke or Agatha Christie. Microïds is currently developing Syberia 3 scheduled for 2016, responding to many fans of this cult adventure game series (more than 3 million sold) who have been waiting for more than ten years.

For more information, visit the official website http://www.microids.com, the Facebook Page, Twitter, Instagram or Youtube channel

About The Kalypso Media Group

Celebrating its 10th year in the video games industry, the Kalypso Media Group is a global, independent developer, marketer and publisher of interactive entertainment software with close to 100 employees worldwide with seven offices across Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States. Kalypso Media also enjoys very strong global digital distribution through its Kalypso Media Digital Ltd. subsidiary, owns two development studios – Realmforge Studios GmbH and Gaming Minds Studios GmbH – and works with multiple leading independent developers. In 2015, Kalypso Media Mobile was founded in Hamburg, Germany to deliver great games globally for mobile devices.

Kalypso Media‘s titles include the critically acclaimed Tropico 3, Tropico 4, Tropico 5 (PC, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS4), Sins of a Solar Empire (Europe and Asia), Dungeons and Dungeons 2. Upcoming titles include Urban Empire (PC), Vikings - Wolves of Midgard (PC, PS4, Xbox One) and Sudden Strike 4 (PC, PS4). Further information about Kalypso Media is available at http://www.kalypsomedia.com

About Artefacts Studio

Artefacts Studio is a French development studio based in Lyon. Since its creation in 2003, the studio has become a reference in the video game market in France. Created by former Infogrames co-workers, the company is managed by Bruno Chabanel, its CEO. It has diversified its activity towards 3 main activities: The full development (30 games already developed); sub-contracting and outsourcing (more than 50 games) and Serious Games/Robotic. PC, XBOX One, PS4, Wii U, 3DS and also on tablets and IOS and Android mobiles are just a small example of the experience of the studio and the skillset of its teams. We have now taken a strategic move towards ambitious and innovative games RPG/RPG tactic based, with a high quality gameplay and creatives storyline, allowing a deep immersion in strong and believable universes. For more information, visit the official website: http://www.artefacts-studio.fr/