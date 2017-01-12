America’s Swimming Pool Company Ranked Among the Franchise Elite

America’s Swimming Pool Company, the nation’s largest swimming pool cleaning, repair and renovation franchise, proudly announces its ranking in Entrepreneur magazine’s prestigious Franchise 500®. The company ranked 113th on the list, the world’s first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. For the seventh consecutive year, ASP earned a Franchise 500 ranking, moving up from 196 in 2016. It is the only pool business company to rank on the list. The Franchise 500 is recognized by entrepreneurs and franchisors as a top competitive tool of measurement highlighting exceptional performance in areas including financial strength and stability, growth rate and brand power.

“We are honored to rank on this prestigious list as a testament to the thriving franchise network we have built with dedicated and hardworking owners who provide best-in-class service to our customers,” says Stewart Vernon, CEO and founder of America’s Swimming Pool Company. “Our excellent reputation has helped us grow our national footprint and we look forward to a future of continued expansion as we welcome more owners into our growing family of business owners who demand excellence.”

Since 2005, ASP has expanded to 272 units in 22 states and growing! Each week the network of professionals provides residential and commercial properties with swimming pool solutions in more than 400 cities nationwide. The company handles everything from weekly pool cleanings for a homeowner, to daily chemical checks for a commercial property, to a complete renovation of an existing swimming pool. The home office supplies all the training, tools and support to handle any situation that may arise.

“We spend months gathering and crunching data to produce the Franchise 500 ranking. We’re proud of the result and the way it continues to be a resource for the franchise community,” says Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur. “Like every industry, franchising is ever-evolving and must smartly react to new technologies and consumer demands. We know it takes a lot to stay competitive, and are excited to celebrate those that do it best.”

The key factors that go into Entrepreneur’s evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength and financial strength and stability. All franchises are given a cumulative score based on more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500 in ranking order.

Over its 38 years in existence, the Franchise 500 has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for entrepreneurs. America’s Swimming Pool Company’s position on the ranking reinforces its strength in the industry.

To view America’s Swimming Pool Company in the full ranking, visit http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500.

About ASP

America’s Swimming Pool Company is the largest swimming pool cleaning, repair and renovation franchise system in the nation. Founded in 2001 by Stewart C. Vernon, the company is based on the belief that by providing a higher quality pool service at a reasonable price, the brand would raise the industry standards for pool service. In 2005, ASP began franchising and now covers 275 territories across the nation. For more information on ASP’s swimming pool franchise opportunities, visit http://www.ASPfranchising.com. For more information on ASP-America’s Swimming Pool Company, visit http://www.ASPPoolco.com.