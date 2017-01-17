The cyber risk advisory firm Cyber Risk Opportunities, LLC announced today the formation and sponsorship of the Pacific Northwest Corporate General Counsel Cyber Risk Forum (“PNW GC Cyber Risk Forum”) in association with Jake Bernstein, a cybersecurity attorney with Newman DuWors. The objective of the confidential invitation-only group is to provide general counsel from around the region to explore, evaluate and share best practices for managing cyber risk and combating cyber-attacks.

“General counsel have a responsibility to help guide their organizations through the maze of business, financial, regulatory and legal risks. Cybersecurity is now on their list.” said Mr. Bernstein. “The PNW GC Cyber Risk Forum allows peer-to-peer sharing among general counsel, serving to raise their awareness, expertise and responsiveness to cybersecurity threats. There is a tremendous opportunity to leverage the individual experiences of general counsel and connect them with a spectrum of cybersecurity experts.” he continued.

Kip Boyle, Founder and CEO of Cyber Risk Opportunities commented, “Companies are faced with an overwhelming array of cybersecurity products and services. The PNW GC Cyber Risk Forum is a way to cut through the clutter. With all the critically important industries in the region, the PNW GC’s Cyber Risk Forum members have a real opportunity improve and mature the cybersecurity posture of the entire area.”

The PNW GC Cyber Risk Forum is open to corporate general counsel on a private-invitation basis only. All discussions are strictly confidential. The group is expected to meet on a quarterly basis. The initial meeting is planned for Wednesday, March 22,, 2017 at an undisclosed location.

Cyber Risk Opportunities, LLC is a cyber risk advisory company that provides managed cybersecurity programs. CRO Managed Programs™ help mid-market companies thrive online by helping executives become more proficient cyber risk managers. Kip Boyle (USAF-Rt.), is a 20-year information security expert and founder of Cyber Risk Opportunities. Kip has advised global companies in the logistics, technology and financial services industries. He previously worked at Stanford Research and was the Wide Area Network Security Director for the Air Force’s F-22 “Raptor” Program. Kip earned his CISSP in 1997 and his CISM in 2003. He’s been widely published and has been quoted in Entrepreneur magazine, Chief Executive magazine and others. For additional information, please visit http://www.CyberRiskOpportunities.com.

Jake Bernstein- an attorney with Neman DuWors, former Washington State Assistant Attorney General, and a frequent speaker and advisor on cybersecurity legal issues- offers clients guidance, advice and counseling on cybersecurity legal issues. Jake is a member of the executive advisory board of SecureWorld Expo Seattle, and has appeared at meetings of Seattle’s Society for Information Managers, the Cascade chapter of the Information Systems Security Administration, and the Seattle chapter of the Cloud Security Alliance. For additional information, please visit http://www.datasecurity.law. and http://www.newmanlaw.com.