Free People to Open a New Store in Spokane, Washington

Free People, the lifestyle brand, will open in Spokane, Washington on January 27th, 2016.

The new 4538 sq ft space is designed in the brand’s Studio concept. Highlighting the more rugged side of the Free People girl, the space is designed to feel like her personal studio workshop by featuring a mix of rugged elements and feminine details throughout. Shoppers will enter through steel and glass entry doors with custom bronze hardware. A touch of white washed wood planks, painted white bricks and blackened steel signage adorn the façade. Inside the space, the palette is feminine and light. Reclaimed wood flooring changes direction throughout to further delineate the store’s multiple shopping areas for easy customer navigation. Painted textured bricks, soft maple details and copper metal accents help complement the studio theme, while glittery plaster walls, reclaimed white painted bead board and white washed woods throughout further speak to the feminine aspect. 7 fitting rooms will be nestled towards the rear of the store featuring soft maple wood surrounds, mica plaster walls, handmade feature pendants, shimmery coin curtains and a special built-in bench for customers to relax on while shopping.

Customers can expect the new Spokane store to have a wide array of apparel, shoes and athletic wear. A large selection of tops will be available in woven button downs in various silhouettes and patterns from oversized shapes, floral details and patch working. A strong assortment of denim from skinny, boyfriend, wide legs and rompers will be available as well as soft pants perfect for spring! The shoes section will offer an assortment of boots, menswear inspired and athletic. FP Movement, the brand’s activewear line, will be featured including styles to wear while working out as well as styles to wear to and from the gym.

Free People Spokane will have an opening day event on Friday January 27th from 6PM-8PM. Customers can check out the assortment, light bites will be served by Boots Bakery.

Each Free People store offers personalized shopping experiences from a team of expert stylists. Free People Spokane customers can schedule a one-on-one appointment with their favorite stylist, as well as interact and gain inspiration through the brand’s online Style Community, FP Me.

The store will be located at 865 W. Main Avenue in Spokane, Washington 99201. Store hours are Monday through Saturday 10AM-8PM and Sunday 11AM-6PM.

For more information, images, to request an interview, or to discuss a TV opportunity, please call Katerina Patouhas at 215-454-3871 or email kpatouhas(at)freepeople(dot)com.

About Free People

Free People is a specialty clothing brand featuring the latest trends and vintage collections for women who live free through fashion, art, music, and travel. The eclectic look consists of quality apparel, shoes, and accessories that invoke attributes of femininity, spirit, and creativity with its design. Free People is distributed globally via direct channels including the Free People Global site, the Free People UK site, and the Free People China site as well as specialty boutiques, top department stores, and the brand’s free standing retail locations in the U.S. and Canada.