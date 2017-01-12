AAAASF past president earns Royal College’s highest honor

Foad has been a significant figure in shaping the surgical industry throughout his career and has ensured that the voice of patient safety is represented on the world stage.

The American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities (AAAASF) congratulates its immediate past president, Dr. Foad Nahai, for earning the Royal College of Surgeon’s highest honor, the Honorary Fellowship.

The Royal College of Surgeons (RCS), is an independent professional body committed to promoting and advancing the highest standards of surgical care for patients, regulating surgery and dentistry, in England and Wales.

Nahai was presented the award in London during a November meeting of the British Association of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons (BAPRAS). In attendance were members of the councils of the RCS, BAPRAS, honored guests and colleagues.

He has published more than 212 peer reviewed papers, 47 book chapters and made 16 films. He has been the editor of the Aesthetic Surgery Journal since 2000. Besides serving AAAASF, Nahai also has served the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (ASAPS) and the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS). He is the Maurice Jurkiewicz Professor in the Division of Plastic Surgery at Emory University School of Medicine.

A RCS citation of Nahai’s Honorary Fellowship said, “His lifelong contribution to plastic surgery at every level shows his commitment to education and excellence in the specialty.”

Current AAAASF President Dr. David Watts said, “Foad has been a significant figure in shaping the surgical industry throughout his career and has ensured that the voice of patient safety is represented on the world stage."

He added, “The work he has demonstrated regarding patient safety is unparalleled. He has strengthened the industry and will leave a legacy for which we can all be proud. On behalf of AAAASF and its more than 2,400 accredited facilities, I congratulate Foad on his prestigious acknowledgement by the Royal College of Surgeons.”

