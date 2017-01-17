, has been named one of NRT’s Top 1,000 Sales Associates for the third quarter of 2016 Client satisfaction is my primary goal, and I am pleased to provide a service that results in happiness and success.

Nelson Salazar, Licensed Real Estate Sales Associate from Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Katonah, has been named one of NRT’s Top 1,000 Sales Associates for the third quarter of 2016. He is ranked in the top half of the quarterly list, which puts him in the top one percent of approximately 47,000 sales associates nationwide.

“I am truly honored to receive this recognition from NRT for the hard work and dedication I have towards each of my clients throughout Westchester County. Client satisfaction is my primary goal, and I am pleased to provide a service that results in happiness and success,” said Salazar.

Salazar is a Westchester County native and possesses intimate knowledge of the neighborhoods, schools, market conditions, ordinances and zoning regulations in the area. He specializes in Northern Westchester real estate, including Bedford, Goldens Bridge, Lewisboro, Katonah, North Salem, Pound Ridge and Somers.

NRT is the largest residential real estate brokerage company in the United States, operating companies in over 50 of the top 100 metropolitan areas in the country. NRT is affiliated with Coldwell Banker, Sotheby’s International Realty, The Corcoran Group, Citi Habitats, and other brokerages, providing mortgage, title, insurance, escrow, warranty, relocation and concierge services.

For more information or to contact Nelson Salazar about your buying or selling needs, call (914) 290-2355 or visit http://www.nelsonsalazar.com.