Tom Gallagher Tom’s credentials in our industry and our state are second to none, and I know he will help lead us to even greater achievements as we meet the needs of our policyholders.

People’s Trust Insurance Company today announced that former longtime Florida Insurance Commissioner Tom Gallagher will join the company as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, which begins February 1, Gallagher will provide day-to-day leadership of the People’s Trust executive team to continue advancing the company’s success.

The announcement pairs one of Florida’s foremost industry leaders with one of the most successful Florida-grown homeowners insurance companies. Gallagher was Florida’s Chief Insurance Regulator from 1989-95 and 2001-02 and served as the state’s first Chief Financial Officer from 2003 to 2007. For the past five years he has been a government and insurance consultant for the Colodny Fass law firm, which specializes in insurance regulation and associated work.

“Tom is exactly the right man for the job, and all of us at People’s Trust Insurance are delighted to have him on our team,” said George Schaeffer, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. “Tom’s credentials in our industry and our state are second to none, and I know he will help lead us to even greater achievements as we meet the needs of our policyholders.”

People's Trust Insurance has emerged as one of Florida's top 10 home insurance companies, providing homeowners with affordable rates and benefits not available anywhere else. The company pioneered a direct repair program with the promise that the company would fix damage to policyholders’ homes through its affiliated company, the Rapid Response Team, rather than just writing a check and leaving the burden of repairs to the homeowner.

The company was honored with the 2013 Enterprise Florida Governor's Innovators in Business Award, and its exceptional business model was proven during last year’s active hurricane season. Rapid Response Team crews performed emergency mitigation on more than 1,250 homes following Hurricanes Hermine and Matthew, and Tropical Storm Colin – removing downed trees, boarding up shattered windows, extracting water and installing tarps on damaged roofs.

“People’s Trust Insurance caught the eye of everyone familiar with Florida’s insurance industry when it launched its innovative direct repair model, and I’ve watched it with respect and admiration ever since,” said Gallagher. “I welcome the opportunity to help guide this outstanding company and look forward to continued success.”

All People’s Trust Insurance executives will report to Gallagher in his role as Chief Operating Officer. He will also serve as a member of the company’s Executive Committee.

# # #

About People’s Trust Insurance

Founded in 2008, People's Trust Insurance has emerged as one of Florida's top 10 home insurance companies, providing homeowners with affordable rates and benefits not available anywhere else. Honored with the 2013 Enterprise Florida Governor's Innovators in Business Award, People's Trust provides a "Better Way" for over 145,000 Floridians to insure their homes. With more than 600 employees in its family of companies and an affiliation with Florida's largest residential insurance restoration general contractor, People's Trust is Florida's best-prepared home insurance company and a full partner in policyholders' recovery after loss.