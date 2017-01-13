Metro Motor Brings Auto Repair to the DMV from 10 Convenient Locations

Metro Motor Auto Repair for the DMV With state-of-the-art equipment, dedicated customer service, and the automotive industry’s most highly qualified ASE-certified professionals, we’re bringing unrivaled car care to the DMV.

In the large Washington, DC metro area, with its infamous potholes and exhausting traffic, car trouble can happen anywhere. That’s why Metro Motor, auto care specialists with decades of trusted service, have opened 10 auto repair and fuel stations across DC, Maryland and Virginia. No matter where you are in the area, you’ll be greeted by a friendly Metro Motor team member who will quickly look up your car history and provide expert, dependable service.

From routine maintenance and preventative care, to emergency auto repair and engine overhauls, Metro Motor can handle it all – on both domestic and foreign makes and models. Some of the most common auto service requests include:



Check engine and service alerts

Squeaky brakes and bumpy suspension

Air filter, spark plug, belt, and light replacement

Transmission flush

Tire balancing, rotation, and wheel alignment

Climate control and air conditioning

Windshield wipers and washer fluid replenishment

…and more!

Metro Motor president Hamood Abutaa is proud of his team’s reputation for excellence. “We enjoy getting to know our long-time clients, while meeting new Washingtonians every day,” says Mr. Abutaa. “With state-of-the-art equipment, dedicated customer service, and the automotive industry’s most highly qualified ASE-certified professionals, we’re bringing unrivaled car care to the DMV.” Metro Motor employees are extensively trained, certified, and equipped with the best tools in the industry, to ensure every car, truck or van leaves Metro Motor in tip-top shape.

Servicing Cars. Serving Communities.

Metro Motor believes in giving back to Washington, DC. That’s why the company invests in many great community organizations across the DMV, including: Children's National Board of Visitors; Ready, Willing & Working; Dupont Circle Club; and Brent Elementary School. Metro Motor is also an active supporter of many neighborhood citizen associations and business improvement districts, from Capitol Hill to Old Town.

Which Metro Motor is your neighborhood auto shop?

The Metro Motor brand has now expanded to 10 convenient locations, bringing friendly technicians and a tradition of top-quality auto repair to each. With a reputation for happy and loyal clients, and a location that’s sure to be nearby, make Metro Motor your certified mechanic.

WASHINGTON, DC:

Metro Motor | Brookland Exxon

3426 18th St. NE

Washington, DC 20018

(202) 269-2495

Metro Motor | Capitol Hill Exxon

339 Pennsylvania Ave SE

Washington, DC 20003

(202) 547-4054

Metro Motor | Georgetown Exxon

1601 Wisconsin Ave NW

Washington, DC 20007

(202) 333-0538

Metro Motor | Georgetown Shell

1576 Wisconsin Ave NW

Washington, DC 20007

(202) 965-1999

Metro Motor | Parker's Exxon

4812 MacArthur Blvd NW

Washington, DC 20007

(202) 337-3144

Metro Motor | Pennsylvania Ave. Exxon

1201 Pennsylvania Ave SE

Washington, DC 20003

(202) 546-6146

MARYLAND:

Metro Motor | Hilltop Exxon

6100 MacArthur Blvd

Bethesda, MD 20816

‪(301) 229-3350‬

Metro Motor | River Road Auto Haus

5054 River Rd

‪Bethesda, MD 20816‬‬

(301) 652-3787‬

VIRGINIA:

Metro Motor | North Henry Liberty

442 N Henry St

Alexandria, VA 22314

(703) 683-0794

Metro Motor | Pentagon Liberty

2300 Columbia Pike

Arlington, VA 22204

(703) 920-2808

For more information on Metro Motor or to schedule service, visit: http://www.metromotor.com

For more information on Metro Motor’s community engagement programs, visit: http://www.metromotor.com/community