Metro Motor Brings Auto Repair to the DMV from 10 Convenient Locations

Washington, DC (PRWEB) January 13, 2017
In the large Washington, DC metro area, with its infamous potholes and exhausting traffic, car trouble can happen anywhere. That’s why Metro Motor, auto care specialists with decades of trusted service, have opened 10 auto repair and fuel stations across DC, Maryland and Virginia. No matter where you are in the area, you’ll be greeted by a friendly Metro Motor team member who will quickly look up your car history and provide expert, dependable service.
From routine maintenance and preventative care, to emergency auto repair and engine overhauls, Metro Motor can handle it all – on both domestic and foreign makes and models. Some of the most common auto service requests include:
- Check engine and service alerts
- Squeaky brakes and bumpy suspension
- Air filter, spark plug, belt, and light replacement
- Transmission flush
- Tire balancing, rotation, and wheel alignment
- Climate control and air conditioning
- Windshield wipers and washer fluid replenishment
…and more!
Metro Motor president Hamood Abutaa is proud of his team’s reputation for excellence. “We enjoy getting to know our long-time clients, while meeting new Washingtonians every day,” says Mr. Abutaa. “With state-of-the-art equipment, dedicated customer service, and the automotive industry’s most highly qualified ASE-certified professionals, we’re bringing unrivaled car care to the DMV.” Metro Motor employees are extensively trained, certified, and equipped with the best tools in the industry, to ensure every car, truck or van leaves Metro Motor in tip-top shape.
Servicing Cars. Serving Communities.
Metro Motor believes in giving back to Washington, DC. That’s why the company invests in many great community organizations across the DMV, including: Children's National Board of Visitors; Ready, Willing & Working; Dupont Circle Club; and Brent Elementary School. Metro Motor is also an active supporter of many neighborhood citizen associations and business improvement districts, from Capitol Hill to Old Town.
Which Metro Motor is your neighborhood auto shop?
The Metro Motor brand has now expanded to 10 convenient locations, bringing friendly technicians and a tradition of top-quality auto repair to each. With a reputation for happy and loyal clients, and a location that’s sure to be nearby, make Metro Motor your certified mechanic.
WASHINGTON, DC:
Metro Motor | Brookland Exxon
3426 18th St. NE
Washington, DC 20018
(202) 269-2495
Metro Motor | Capitol Hill Exxon
339 Pennsylvania Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
(202) 547-4054
Metro Motor | Georgetown Exxon
1601 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
(202) 333-0538
Metro Motor | Georgetown Shell
1576 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
(202) 965-1999
Metro Motor | Parker's Exxon
4812 MacArthur Blvd NW
Washington, DC 20007
(202) 337-3144
Metro Motor | Pennsylvania Ave. Exxon
1201 Pennsylvania Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
(202) 546-6146
MARYLAND:
Metro Motor | Hilltop Exxon
6100 MacArthur Blvd
Bethesda, MD 20816
(301) 229-3350
Metro Motor | River Road Auto Haus
5054 River Rd
Bethesda, MD 20816
(301) 652-3787
VIRGINIA:
Metro Motor | North Henry Liberty
442 N Henry St
Alexandria, VA 22314
(703) 683-0794
Metro Motor | Pentagon Liberty
2300 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
(703) 920-2808
For more information on Metro Motor or to schedule service, visit: http://www.metromotor.com
For more information on Metro Motor’s community engagement programs, visit: http://www.metromotor.com/community