Explosion risks are typically highest in the oil and gas industries. If they mix with air, it only takes a source of ignition for a serious situation.

Preventing the release of dangerous substances into the air and eliminating sources of potential ignition are critical to maintaining a safe workplace environment: Heat Trace Products LLC has recently been certified to provide these services around the world.

According to Deborah DiIorio, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, the Massachusetts-based company recognized the need for these certifications to support their extensive product line of industrial, commercial, and residential cables. “Explosion risks are typically highest in the oil and gas industries,” DiIorio said. The petrochemical, chemical, and other industries often have to deal with “flammable gases, mists, or vapors caused by combustible dusts,” she added. “If they mix with air, it only takes a source of ignition for a serious situation.” Such explosions can cause loss of life, serious injuries, and substantial damage to property.

The name ATEX encompasses the European directives for controlling explosive atmospheres as regulated under the United Kingdom’s 2002 Dangerous Substances and Explosive Atmospheres Regulations that requires employers to control potential endangerment through fire and explosions; IECEx signifies the comparable international directives. Both the ATEX and IECEx certifications allow for Heat Trace products and manufacturing processes to now be used at hazardous or explosive locations world wide. In order to meet the criteria for the certifications, extensive tests were performed to ensure that the company’s products and services adhere to essential health and safety requirements. They also underwent appropriate conformity procedures.

Having complied with the qualifications, Heat Trace is now able to provide certified products and services to major oil and gas companies for their exploration, refining, and production, as well as to the shipbuilding industry as it is involved with oil exploration. The approvals cover all four (4) types of cable produced by Heat Trace, including self-regulating heating cable in the 2700 Series (150°F/65°C max) used in industrial and commercial applications; the 2300 Series (250°F/120°C max) used in industrial, commercial, and residential applications; the 2000 Series (375°F/190°C max) for industrial and residential applications; and 2800 Series (150°F/65°C max) for commercial applications.

Heat Trace also produces cables, kits, and accessories for pipe freeze protection, process temperature maintenance, roof and gutter de-icing, and hot water temperature maintenance.

“By being awarded these certificates,” DiIorio continued, “Heat Trace is positioned to become a recognized global competitor in the marketplace. This is an exciting achievement for our company, our employees, and our future growth.”

The company currently serves thirty countries with products and services. It has received prestigious international awards, and, in the past decade, has tripled its workforce at corporate headquarters in Leominster. Over the years, Heat Trace has developed, designed and manufactured innovative, state-of-the-art heating and process heat control products with reliable, patented technology that has increased efficiency and reliability throughout its domestic, and now global, reach.