It is truly a rewarding experience to be able to provide these children with, in some cases, the only holiday magic they may receive this year

Associates from FirstService Residential, Las Vegas’ leading association management company, volunteered at Las Vegas’ Opportunity Village Magical Forest. The annual holiday event held on Thursday, December 15, 2016, benefitted over 600 local at-risk elementary students. More than 30 associates from the Las Vegas valley manned activity stations and rides as a part of Cheyenne’s Magical School Bus Tour program. FirstService Residential also sponsored a class of students from Doris Hancock Elementary School, which provided them transportation, admission, and backpack of goodies to take home.

Nicole Caples, a volunteer and associate with FirstService Residential, knows first-hand the importance of the many services that Opportunity Village provides. Caples 18-year-old nephew, Brock was diagnosed with Downs Syndrome shortly after he was born and was not expected to live past the age of five. Nicole has been volunteering at Opportunity Village since 1990. “It's very important for people to understand that just because someone has an intellectual disability doesn't mean they don't want the same out of life as people without a disability. They want a purpose in life and Opportunity Village provides this for them,” said Caples.

Founded in 1954, Opportunity Village is a non-profit organization that serves children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The renowned organization provides clients with community employment, training services, arts and social recreational activities. John and Linda Wasserburger created Cheyenne’s Magical School Bus Tours in loving memory of their 5-year-old granddaughter, Cheyenne Kouba. The event gives children from kindergarten through first grade a field trip visit to the ever popular Magical Forest, where they can ride the Forest Express train and walk through the enchanted forest. The children also learn important life lessons about sharing, tolerance and being kind to all people.

FirstService Residential is a long-time sponsor of this program, which allows 5,000 students in 125 classes from 60 schools to take part in the program. “It is truly a rewarding experience to be able to provide these children with, in some cases, the only holiday magic they may receive this year,” said Maurice Talley, corporate trainer for FirstService Residential in Nevada. “We always aim to make a difference and bring value to the communities we live in.”

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is recognized as Nevada’s leading and most experienced full-service community association management firm. For over 25 years, FirstService Residential has continued to provide the best-in-class community management solutions and genuinely helpful service to its over 370 properties and communities throughout Nevada.

FirstService Residential is North America’s largest manager of residential communities and the preferred partner of HOAs, community associations and strata corporations in the U.S. and Canada. FirstService Residential’s managed communities include low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives, single-family homes, master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities, and rental and commercial properties.

With an unmatched combination of deep industry experience, local market expertise and personalized attention, FirstService Residential delivers proven solutions and exceptional service that add value, enhance lifestyles and make a difference, every day, for every resident and community it manages. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation, a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit http://www.fsresidential.com.