CloudLinux Exceeds 100,000 Server Installs

CloudLinux, the maker of the leading operating system for hosting providers, announced today it has surpassed 100,000 server installs for its two main products CloudLinux OS and KernelCare. CloudLinux OS is the #1 OS for hosters and is delivering stability, security, and reliability to service providers and their shared web hosting customers. KernelCare keeps Linux servers secure with all the latest kernel patches automatically applied to the running kernel without any downtime.

“2016 was another exciting year for CloudLinux,” said Igor Seletskiy, CloudLinux CEO. “Not only we’ve reached the milestone of 100K licenses deployed, we have also made our products better, and, staying true to our security and stability focus, we are now expanding our product line with a new security product.”

In 2016, a few highly anticipated CloudLinux OS features were deployed, including LVE Stats2 and mod_lsapi with CRIU support, and it now supports EA4 from cPanel. CloudLinux’s newly released Getting Started Guide helps hosting providers manage their CloudLinux OS better.

KernelCare, company’s rebootless security updates service, is now available for purchase directly from the Plesk control panel, and is expected to continue its rapid growth into 2017 and beyond. KernelCare service starts at $2.25 per server per month, and is free for the first month.

Imunify360, the new product from CloudLinux and currently in free beta, offers a comprehensive and automated security solution for protection of Linux web servers. It currently supports CentOS, RHEL, and CloudLinux OS 6 & 7.

As of 3 months ago, CloudLinux team has surpassed 100 people and the company is still actively hiring with a focus on highly technical Linux expertise and customer-oriented experience.

CloudLinux is on a mission to make Linux secure, stable, and profitable. With more than 4,000 customers and partners, including LiquidWeb and Dell, and more than 90,000 product installations, CloudLinux combines in-depth technical knowledge of hosting, kernel development, and open source with unique client care expertise.