ACIFT™Solofuse-P by SpineFrontier Inc “Its all PEEK design and self-locking compression screws make implantation the easiest and most secure among standalone devices. The technology was designed by surgeons.” - Mike Bache, Product Engineer

Total Orthopedics and Sports Medicine (http://www.totalorthosportsmed.com) announced today that Dr. Dante Leven successfully implanted SpineFrontier’s A-CIFT™ Solofuse-P™. The operation took place on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Long Island Jewish, Valley Stream Medical Center in Valley Stream, NY. The procedure was an anterior cervical discectomy and fusion on a 42 year old female who was in a motor vehicle accident 7 months ago and suffered from left extremity radiculopathy. The patient had neurological deficits in her left arm and periodic right arm radiculopathy symptoms. MRI revealed a large foraminal disc herniation at the operative levels C4-5 and C5-6, loss of disc height, and significant kyphosis. Prior to undergoing surgery, the patient failed conservative treatment options including epidural injections, physical therapy, and medical management.

Dr. Leven remarked on the advantages of Solofuse-P’s design in the operation: “Today’s case demonstrates a minimally invasive surgical technique to fuse the cervical spine. The Solofuse-P standalone device is zero profile, it does not extend beyond the disc space which prevents disruption to adjacent anatomical structures. The implant has a larger graft window which maximizes graft volume for better incorporation.”

SpineFrontier’s A-CIFT Solofuse-P is a Less Exposure Surgery (LES®) technology designed with outpatient surgery in mind for quick recovery.

Dr. Leven’s focus is on less invasive surgery, cervical spine surgery and spinal deformity using the LES philosophy. He is an associate professor with the orthopedic surgery residency program at Nassau University Medical Center and has a strong interest in teaching residents and medical students. As a physical therapist for 10 years prior to pursuing his medical training, he worked extensively with patients suffering from chronic pain, scoliosis, neuromuscular disorders, traumatic injuries and disability. He completed his training with the goal of maximizing his ability to help patients before, during and after surgery with a comprehensive treatment approach. His compassion for patients comes from hours of working with patients to improve their quality of life and Dr. Leven makes every effort to offer the best surgical option with the least invasive approach. Dr. Leven completed his orthopedic surgery residency at the State University of New York at Downstate in Brooklyn, NY. He went on to complete his spine surgery fellowship at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan and trained extensively in minimally invasive surgery.

About SpineFrontier Inc.

SpineFrontier Inc. (http://www.spinefrontier.com) is a growing medical technology company that designs, develops and markets both implants and instruments for spine surgery based on the Less Exposure Surgery (LES®) Philosophy. These technologies are designed to allow for outpatient surgery due to minimal disruption of normal tissues. SpineFrontier believes LESS is more: LESS time in treatment and recovery is more time in action for patients and surgeons. SpineFrontier is headquartered in Malden, MA. It was founded in 2006, and released its first products in 2008. SpineFrontier is a KICVentures portfolio company and the leader in LES technologies and instruments.