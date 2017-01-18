Superior Business Solutions "The 2017 Best of Print and Digital Award surveys confirms that there is a quantifiable difference when clients work with Superior." ~ Bill English, CEO

Superior Business Solutions, a mainstay in national printing services founded in 1924, announces recognition received as an Award Winner of the 2017 Best of Print & Digital® program.

The Best of Print & Digital® is an annual program that identifies which companies have provided the highest service delivery to their customers over the last year through independent survey research performed by Butler Street Research for the print and digital industry. Only the very top companies in the print and digital industry were able to achieve this distinction. Superior Business Solutions is honored to receive this award.

“We are proud to win the Best of Print and Digital designation. To me it was a confirmation and testament to how good our team is! You always like to believe as a company you are good at what you do but when you get confirmation there is a lot of satisfaction for your whole team,” said Vice President, Tim English. “At the end of the day our business is about relationships and service. We set the bar high and I think our team hit it!”

Superior Business Solutions’ customer loyalty and satisfaction results rank them in the top one half of 1% in an industry of more than 22,000 competitors.

Mike Jacoutot, Butler Street’s founder and managing partner, shared, “This year’s winners are clearly the best of the best in the industry. They have proven the difference that exceptional customer experience makes and as a result, are poised for increased client loyalty and future profitable growth.”

Superior Business Solutions’ CEO, Bill English, expressed thanks saying, “I’m proud of our Superior team and thankful to our customers. Superior has a long tradition of identifying with our customer needs and acting in their best interests to maximize our customers' bottom line by increasing sales or reducing overall costs. The 2017 Best of Print and Digital Award surveys confirms that there is a quantifiable difference when clients work with Superior.”

About Superior Business Solutions

Superior Business Solutions, part of the SBS Brands’ family of companies, is an industry leader in supply chain management and process improvement solutions to optimize print and digital spending, while saving time and accelerating sales. Their holistic supply chain management solutions align and automate the process from design, planning and procurement to production, printing and fulfillment—for a single department, for multiple business units or enterprise-wide. Family-owned and operated since 1924, this ISO 9001:2008 certified company is headquartered in Grand Rapids Michigan with nine locations in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Florida and serves clients throughout the United States. For more information: http://www.superior.org

About Butler Street

Butler Street, a leading provider of client loyalty research and retention programs across the print industry, in conjunction with NAPCO Media, Printing Impressions and Print+Promo, launched the Best of Print & Digital Program® to recognize those companies with the highest customer loyalty in the industry. Butler Street specializes in helping companies and their people grow and delivers lasting results in the two most challenging areas that companies face: client development and talent development.

