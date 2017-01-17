Extreme Energy Solutions' Motorsports Sponsorships Motorsports marketing really works. We have seen audiences embrace our consumer products because they love the brand culture that comes from being part of the gritty competitive nature of the world of racing." -Samuel Burlum

The 2016 racing season at the Orange County Fair Speedway brought two old friends back working together on and off the track in an effort to bring a strong competitive edge to each individual’s passions. Samuel K. Burlum, CEO of Extreme Energy Solutions, Inc. and former street stock competitor joined with former racing teammate Tommy Vigh Jr., to enter a sportsman car at the Hard Clay. The two worked together from 2000 to 2009 when Vigh ran street stock cars before making the jump to pro-stocks.

Vigh took command of his new ride, the #92 Extreme Kleaner/Smart Emissions Reducer/Extreme Energy Solutions Sportsman Modified, and was found to be a common site among the field of regular sportsman racers at the Hard Clay. Vigh finished 18th in the rankings by 2016 season’s end; a huge improvement from 36th the year before. Vigh is scheduled to wheel the #92 Extreme Kleaner machine again in 2017, as the hunger for a checkered flag and a chance for the championship stays with him.

The two friends and now business partners got an early lead on the 2017 racing season by getting to work on a set of new cars, supplied by Bicknell Racing Products; acquired just after the 2016 regular season came to a close. Vigh took to the track in an updated Bicknell chassis for the 2016 Eastern States Weekend, breaking in the new #H2O-H2O Energy Flow/Smart Emissions Reducer/ Extreme Energy Solutions chariot. This car would become Vigh’s future 358 Modified/Small Block Modified ride for 2017, where Vigh will be making an entrance into this division for the first time. Catch a preview of the H2O Energy Flow sponsored car in the new H2O Energy Flow Promotional Video.

“Vigh has been a great representative of our products and of the sport. It will be great to see what he can do with some new equipment at his disposal,” Burlum added.

Returning to Extreme Team Racing Associates is Rising Star Connor Otten. Otten gained much experience in both the Sportsman Rookie and Regular Divisions at the Hard Clay. Otten piloted the #11 Smart Emissions Reducer/Big Momma Motorsports/Extreme Energy Solutions Sportsman at Accord on Friday Nights; wrapping up the season in 7th place standings. The young gun managed to finish both at Accord and Middletown with a few top five finishes, while putting a few bridesmaid finishes on the books. Otten will again be represented by Extreme Energy Solutions Smart Emissions Reducer as the banner on his ride seen in the new Smart Emissions Reducer promotional video.

New comer Roddy Watts is set to take the helm of the #22 Extreme Xtra/Smart Emissions Reducer/Extreme Energy Solutions in a new 2017 Bicknell machine. Watts comes to the table with a wealth of experience, as the rookie has gained a world of knowledge on how to build equipment from the ground up, under an apprenticeship of Hall of Famer and Innovator Bob Dini. Watts was one of Otten’s pit crew, in the 2016 run. They will be teammates and competitors looking forward to 2017.

The team adds a new element into the mix for 2017; a working partnership with Hall of Famer and track Champion Jeff Heotzler. The terms and conditions of the deal have not yet been fully disclosed, however it is Extreme Energy Solutions plan to assist Heotzler in exchange for lending his experience and providing guidance to the youth to increase their chances for podium finishes. It is the team’s plan for Heotzler’s machine to display the main logo of Extreme Energy Solutions in the Big Block Division.

The green tech company, Extreme Energy Solutions, Inc., located in Sparta, New Jersey, entered the venue of racing for the purposes of providing a testing platform for some of Extreme Energy Solutions products. Since incorporating a motorsports marketing program behind its consumer product offerings, Extreme Energy Solutions has seen a major increase in product sales, including contracts with United Hardware, Menard’s and Orgill Distributors, all coming to the table.

“Motorsports marketing really works. We have seen audiences embrace our consumer products because they love the brand culture that comes from being part of the gritty competitive nature of the world of racing,” mentioned Burlum. The #92 Sportsman Modified machine of Tommy Vigh Jr. is sponsored by Extreme Kleaner, Smart Emissions Reducer, Extreme Energy Solutions, Hardware Hank, Menard’s, H2O Energy Flow, Big Momma Motorsports, Sam Burlum Business Strategy & Consulting Services, Bicknell Racing Products, Winters, Bert Transmissions, and received additional help from Behrents, East Coast Speed, Atomic Sign, Dini Engineering, The Joie of Seating, JRZ, and crew.

The #H2O 358/Small Block Modified entry of Tommy Vigh is sponsored by H2O energy Flow, Smart Emissions Reducer, Extreme Energy Solutions Inc., NAPA, Hardware Hank, Menard’s, Big Momma Motorsports, Sam Burlum Business Strategy & Consulting Services, Bicknell Racing Products, Winters, Bert Transmissions, and received help from Berhents, East Coast Speed, Atomic Sign, and crew.

The #11 Sportman of Connor Otten has Smart Emissions Reducer and Extreme Energy Solutions to thank. Other sponsors of Otten’s ride include Big Momma Motorsports, Sam Burlum Business Strategy & Consulting Services, Bicknell Racing Products, with additional help from Behrents, East Coast Speed, Atomic Sign, Dini Engineering, friends and family, Extreme Team Racing Associates LLC and crew.

The #22 Sportsman entry of Roddy Watts will be sponsored by Extreme Xtra Fuel Treatments, Smart Emissions Reducer, Extreme Energy Solutions, Hardware Hank, Menard’s, Bicknell Racing Products, Bicknell Racing Products, Dini Engineering, Bert Transmission, Winters, The Joie of Seating, JRZ, and will have additional support from Behernts, East Coast Speed, Atomic Sign, friends and family, and crew.

Extreme Energy Solutions will be lending their branding to the ride of Jeff Heotzler, with other associate sponsors to also follow, and will be announced as the 2017 racing season nears.

“We feel the competitive nature of racing and the competitive nature of our Company, Extreme Energy Solutions, Inc. is a perfect fit as we launch campaigns in all venues moving into 2017,” Burlum concluded.