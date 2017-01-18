TrackCore, Inc. to Exhibit at HIMSS 2017 Intelligent Health Pavilion™

TrackCore, Inc. supports the Intelligent Health Pavilion's goal to raise the level of awareness and educate healthcare professionals on the adoption of new technologies. TrackCore, Inc. will be demonstrated in the Operating Room in the Intelligent Health Pavilion™ with a use case involving tissue and implant tracking integrated with RFID-enabled enclosures and an end-to-end hospital Electronic Health Record integration.

TrackCore, Inc. is a dynamic and growing company that began with a vision and commitment to improve patient safety surrounding tissues and implants. TrackCore is now in over 425 hospitals across the country and has expanded its product offering to include TrackCore Interventional, implant and consumable tracking and TrackCore SameDay, bill-only tracking for physician preference implants.

TrackCore Operating Room was designed with the goal of eliminating dual documentation, increasing staff efficiency and improving accuracy for the nursing and materials management staff. TrackCore maintains successful integrations with various Electronic Health Record systems including Cerner, Epic, Meditech and McKesson as well as various Materials Management Systems such as Lawson and PeopleSoft for replenishment notifications, item master updates and managing part levels.

TrackCore Inc.'s Chief Technology Officer, James Casavant, states, "At TrackCore, we recognize that hospital staff are constantly being asked to meet new and ever-changing compliance and regulatory requirements all while providing a high standard of care and utilizing new and ever changing technologies. It is our mission to provide hospitals with technological tools that simplify the effort to meet compliance and regulatory expectations while improving the overall care that they provide."

The Intelligent Health Pavilion™ is located at Hall E, booth 8361 with TrackCore located at kiosk #22. The Intelligent Health Pavilion™ brings together not only RFID and RTLS technology firms and their many use cases, but also new and complementary technologies such as Auto-Id, barcoding, biometrics, mobile devices, NFC, robotics, sensors, software and wireless technology firms all at one easy, accessible location.

TrackCore Inc. will be speaking in the Innovation Theater on Tuesday, February 21 at 2:30pm communicating the benefits of an automated tissue and implant tracking solution as well as the benefits of RFID. Visit TrackCore kiosk #22 to view a product demonstration and to learn more about the hospitals that have implemented TrackCore and the significant savings and margin improvement they have received through the use of the software.

