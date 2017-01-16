Specialty Technical Consultants

Specialty Technical Publishers (STP) and Specialty Technical Consultants (STC) announce the availability of the newly updated International Audit Protocol Consortium (IAPC) EHS audit protocol for Singapore. Leading companies around the world use IAPC EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost effective manner. IAPC EHS audit protocols are now prepared by STC in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific application for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STC has indepth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.

STP and STC maintain leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 30 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat and Excel formats, as well as through STP’s web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols’ custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management and safety performance. In addition, STP’s formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.

Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly updated protocol include:



The "Transboundary Haze Pollution Act 2014 (Act No. 24 of 2014)" and its subsidiary legislation was added to the protocol. The "Act" enables regulators to prosecute companies and individuals that cause severe air pollution in Singapore through slash-and-burn agricultural practices. It also contains provisions for the Director-General of Environmental Protection to issue preventive measures notice to prevent, reduce or control haze pollution. The "Transboundary Haze Pollution (Air Quality) Regulations 2014 (No. S. 622/2014), 2014" designated the air quality index that constitutes a poor air quality episode for purposes of the "Transboundary Haze Pollution Act 2014."

"SS 554:2009 – Code of Practice for Indoor Air Quality for Air-Conditioned Buildings" was updated to "SS 554:2016 – Code of Practice for Indoor Air Quality for Air-Conditioned Buildings." This Standard specifies indoor air quality that will be acceptable to building occupants and minimizes the potential of adverse health effects. The 2009 version was update in 2016 to align acceptable limits of indoor air quality parameters to national and international standards, specify reference methods, provide information on filter use, and to specify the number of sampling points per floor sizes and ventilation types, in addition to number of floors.

The "Sewerage and Drainage (Sanitary Works) Regulations" were amended with minor updates on obtaining permission to carry out certain sanitary works.

The "Building Maintenance and Strata Management (Lift, Escalator and Building Maintenance) Regulations 2016 (No. S. 348/2016)" was added to the protocol because it establishes new provisions on building maintenance, lift maintenance and escalator maintenance. The majority of requirements regarding lift and escalator maintenance apply to the owner, lessee or occupier of the building or structure where the lift of escalator is used.

Several standards and associated requirements were removed from the protocol due to copyright issues. The summary of changes appendices further details the standards that have been removed.

About Specialty Technical Publishers

Specialty Technical Publishers (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, accounting, business practices, standards and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information and specialty websites.

About Specialty Technical Consultants

Specialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm working to enhance environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems' design and implementation, and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives. Services provided include: EHS compliance support; risk assessment; EHS auditing; corporate responsibility and sustainability; EHS management systems development and implementation; EHS regulatory information tools; and EHS training.

STC is certified as a Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and the Supplier Clearinghouse for the California Public Utilities Commission, and as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program.