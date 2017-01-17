"The goal of the mentoring program is to not only give the students tools, but more importantly, the attitude and behaviors needed to build a rewarding and productive career."

MalikCo CEO Stephynie Malik announced MalikCo will pilot an innovative public school mentoring partnership during the 2017/2018 school year. “We are always looking for opportunities to support public education, and strengthen local communities,” Malik said. “We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with several local schools in Little Rock Arkansas to assist in preparing high school graduates for the world of full time employment and career success.”

The program will help each student build and develop their career in the form of their own “startup” company and provide them with tools, information resources, and support, encouraging them to complete high school and focus on building personal and professional skills. Basic business practices such as planning, branding, marketing, finance, and metrics will be key behaviors that are taught and linked to each individual’s career objective. Each school is a participant in the Job’s For America’s Graduates program, whose mission is helping resolve our country's dropout and transition problems by expanding state organizations and local programs that help young people greatest at risk overcome barriers to graduation from high school and become college and career ready! “Research shows that partnerships between businesses and schools that that provide onsite support over multiple sessions and align with their curriculum are critical to success,” Malik added. “Each school is a unique community with their own needs, opportunities, and barriers to success. So the initial focus will be on developing content to support the various JAG teachers in their specific buildings.”

While the initial focus of the pilot program are high school juniors and seniors, designing and delivering content to expand JAG’s middle school curriculum in the state may also be a part of the pilot program. “One of my favorite quotes is Oprah Winfrey’s “The ship that you’re waiting for to come in may very one be the one you need to build,” said Malik. “Personal responsibility and accountability are essential for success in any field and the goal of the mentoring program is to not only give the students tools, but more importantly, the attitude and behaviors needed to build a rewarding and productive career.”

About MalikCo

MalikCo LLC is a global leader in Consulting Services, Innovation within Emerging Markets and Outsourcing Solutions. MalikCo has delivered 21 years of award winning performance, recognizing enterprise goals through efficient delivery of quality resources, a clear understanding of industry specific needs, and the agile use of a deep knowledge base to support businesses worldwide. MalikCo's earned reputation for meeting the most complex business needs, sets us apart as the go-to partner for Fortune 500 companies, mid-size corporations and government agencies across the globe. Visit http://www.malikco.com to learn how MalikCo’s dynamic team of experts can take your business to the next level.

###