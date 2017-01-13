ICX Association issues call for entries for annual Elevate Awards; accepting submissions through March 15, 2017.

The Interactive Customer Experience (ICX) Association each year works to honor the individuals and organizations setting the pace in using technology to elevate the customer experience with its annual Elevate Awards.

The awards, handed out at the Association's annual ICX Summit in Dallas, recognize excellence in ICX content at the point of wait and point of sale, and ICX deployments across a wide range of vertical markets, from retail to restaurants, hospitality to healthcare. The ICX Association welcomes entries from all interested companies, regardless of membership status. The cost to enter is $200 per entry and per category for ICX Association members and $250 per entry/per category for non-members. Entrants are welcomed to submit more than one entry or an entry in multiple categories.

Learn more about the categories and enter today at https://icxa.org/about/awards/. The deadline for submissions is March 15, 2017.

ICX Content Awards

The ICX Content Awards recognize excellence in the quality of ICX content used in a variety of vertical markets across a variety of tech platforms in point-of-sale and point-of-wait deployments. Each submission will be evaluated independently by a panel of judges, and the highest total score wins.

Content awards will be evaluated according to the following rubric:



Did the content meet the objectives?

Was the content engaging?

Did the content fit the environment?

Did the content fit the intended audience?

ICX Deployment Awards

The Association's panel of judges also will evaluate awards submissions in each vertical market, with judges evaluating each submission based on the video content and the narratives supplied along with each submission.

The ICX Association no longer awards for specific technologies (e.g., digital signage, kiosk/self-service, mobile). Because ICX deployments have evolved and sometimes include a multitude of platforms and technology, our awards reflect this evolution. We are looking at the total solution in the vertical listed. Submissions should reflect this.

ICX Deployment of the Year

The ICX Association will award the ICX Deployment of the Year award to the submission that achieves the highest average score from our panel of judges.

ICX Influencer of the Year

The ICX Association will award the ICX Influencer of the Year based on our research and evaluation of the ICX landscape. The winner can be an individual or an organization that demonstrates unique leadership and innovation in the use of technology to elevate the customer experience. Those filling out award submissions in any of the other categories will have the opportunity to nominate an individual or organization to be considered.

Award Categories

Best ICX Content, Point of Sale

Best ICX Content, Point of Wait

Best ICX Deployment: Corporate Communication

Best ICX Deployment: Digital Out-of-Home

Best ICX Deployment: E-commerce

Best ICX Deployment: Entertainment/Gaming

Best ICX Deployment: Financial Services

Best ICX Deployment: Government/Education/Non-Profit

Best ICX Deployment: Healthcare

Best ICX Deployment: Hospitality

Best ICX Deployment: Restaurant

Best ICX Deployment: Retail

Best ICX Deployment: Travel

Best ICX Deployment: Other (for a vertical market not listed above)

ICX Deployment of the Year

ICX Influencer of the Year

About the Association

The Interactive Customer Experience Association’s mission is to help brands apply technology to the goal of creating transcendent customer experiences. The ICX Association is a vital hub that connects users and suppliers in collaborative forums, be they virtual or physical, to understand how seemingly unrelated technologies can be integrated to create experiences so meaningful that customers can’t imagine doing business elsewhere.

ICXA is in partnership with the annual ICX Summit produced by Networld Media Group.

About Networld Media Group

Founded in 2000, Networld Media Group is a leading business-to-business (B2B) media communications company specializing in digital media, associations and events in the mobile, self-service, digital signage, retail, food service and financial services industries. Online properties include ATMmarketplace.com, DigitalSignageToday.com, FastCasual.com, PizzaMarketplace.com, KioskMarketplace.com, MobilePaymentsToday.com, VirtualCurrencyToday.com, QSRweb.com, RetailCustomerExperience.com and ChurchCentral.com. Networld event properties include the Fast Casual Executive Summit, CONNECT: The Mobile CX Summit, Interactive Customer Experience Summit, Bank Customer Experience Summit and the Restaurant Franchising & Innovation Summit. Networld also operates the ICX Association. Its newest offering, Networld Press, provides clients with an all-in-one website solution featuring custom website design and ongoing editorial, content strategy and website updates.