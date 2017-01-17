The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel Asks “How Would You Spend $50,000?”

The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel We want to create memories that last a lifetime for our guests

The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel is offering an exclusive opportunity to splurge and be pampered with a $50,000 shopping spree and stay in The Ritz-Carlton Suite in celebration of South Coast Plaza’s 50th Anniversary. The experience is designed for guests with a passion for retail therapy and a love of luxury.

What could $50,000 buy at South Coast Plaza?

Any of the following: One Tiffany & Co. yellow diamond ring with a matching pendant, two Baccarat Mille Nuits chandeliers, 14 Chanel handbags, 25 classic Burberry trench coats or 71 pairs of iconic Jimmy Choo pumps.

The Shopping Spree Experience boasts two night’s accommodations in the lavish Ritz-Carlton Suite and a $50,000 shopping credit at South Coast Plaza. Priced at $50,000, the experience also includes:



Access to The Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge

Unlimited use of ACCESS, South Coast Plaza's VIP Hospitality Suite

A South Coast Plaza VIP Passport featuring exclusive offers from more than 100 stores and restaurants

Private car service from The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel to South Coast Plaza

“Throughout 2017, we will be highlighting a series of #DiscoverYourMoment experiences and we are launching the campaign with our South Coast Plaza Shopping Spree,” said Shannon Gilbert, Director of Sales & Marketing for the oceanfront resort. “With each #DiscoverYourMoment experience – from something as small as the first time you stand up on a surfboard and ride a wave to this exclusive $50,000 shopping package – we want to create memories that last a lifetime for our guests.”

South Coast Plaza, a renowned international destination for shopping and dining, celebrates 50 years of quality. Located in Costa Mesa, California, South Coast Plaza opened on March 15, 1967. Today, it is home to more than 250 prominent boutiques, critically acclaimed restaurants and the celebrated Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Its unparalleled collection of diverse retailers, from Bottega Veneta, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels to Hermès, Gucci, Roger Vivier, COACH, UNIQLO and more, along with its customized concierge services, makes it California’s premier shopping experience. South Coast Plaza will mark its 50th anniversary throughout 2017 with exclusive collaborations with global luxury brands, arts partnerships, special events, exhibitions, fashion shows, and more.

A limited number of Shopping Spree Experiences are available through December 31, 2017.

# # #

About The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel

The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel is situated atop a seaside bluff with panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and more than three miles of sandy beach. Presented against an extraordinary backdrop, the resort continues to redefine the guest experience by creating distinctive and unforgettable moments that instill memories that last a lifetime. Make the oceanfront resort a part of your travel plans and #DiscoverYourMoment. The resort offers many extraordinary luxury experiences including Raya, 180blũ, The Market Place, enoSTEAK, Bar Raya, The Ritz-Carlton Spa and the Eco-Adventure Center. For more information or reservations call 800-241-3333, the hotel directly at 949-240-2000, a travel professional or visit http://www.ritzcarlton.com/LagunaNiguel.