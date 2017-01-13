Pietra Bernini MSI has expanded their most important product lines for 2017; the International Surface Event is an ideal way to introduce these new styles to our trade partners.

MSI will be on the road next week introducing their new porcelain tile collections – Pietra Bernini, Domino, Vintage, and Tektile—among other natural stone products—at The International Surface Event. TISE will be held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 18-20, 2017. The largest premium surfaces supplier in North America, MSI will unveil a variety of new products—porcelain, decorative mosaics, and stacked stone—at booths 3357 and 3459. Two standout kitchen and bath lines—Aspenwood and Pietra Bernini—are both contenders in the Floor Covering Weekly’s Dealer’s Choice Awards. Attendees will have an opportunity to cast their votes at the show.

In response to the ever-increasing market demand, the MSI design team curated four new porcelain lines. Among them, Pietra Bernini, a glazed tile collection, was inspired by travertine – complete with fossilized veining in whites, creams, and warm gray hues. To celebrate the popularity of vintage looks sweeping the design world, Domino Porcelain pairs black and white tiles together for classic—yet modern—flair. More than fifteen high-style decorative mosaics complement the line, creating greater flexibility for upscale installations. Interest in the reclaimed timber look is on the rise. MSI answers the call with Vintage, a porcelain tile that combines the aesthetic qualities of aged barn wood – with the practical benefits of porcelain; a scraped finish affect enhances its authentic look. The last new addition to the porcelain lineup is Tektile. A play on textile patterns, it offers all the textured nuances of fabric in glazed porcelain tile. Since both Domino and Tektile work particularly well in commercial spaces, the MSI design team expects to see both porcelain collections in coffee shops and offices, respectively. Additionally, the newly launched collection of Decorative Mosaics and Wall Tiles is filled with inspired designs and modern colorways.

The team will show off their expanded line of Natural Stacked Stone Ledger Panels, showcasing chic new colors, looks, and finishes. Sam Kim, Vice President at MSI said, “With the outdoor season ramping up, we’re also excited to debut our new game-changing Porcelain Pavers Collection. The 2CM porcelain pavers feature high definition inkjet designs that replicate authentic looks of natural stone, cement, and wood. They’re easy to install, stain resistant, and low-maintenance—making them ideal for homeowners who want designer looks without sacrificing practicality.”

Rup Shah, President at MSI stated that his teams work tirelessly on behalf of their trade partners to curate bestselling products, ensuring state of art access to trusted, high-quality resources for all their home and commercial projects. In a conversation about the TISE, he said, “This upcoming show in Nevada is an exciting one for us. We’ve expanded our most important product lines for 2017, and this venue is an ideal way to introduce these new styles to our trade partners – who will see many of them for the first time. Our industry colleagues and customers drive all that we do, and through the years, they’ve been invaluable in helping us shape and refine our offerings.”

To learn more about the event or to schedule an appointment with an MSI sales representative, please visit MSI’s TISE page.

MSI is the largest natural stone supplier in North America. For more than 40 years, trade partners and homeowners have trusted the family-owned business, headquartered in Orange, California, to curate a wide range of premium surface products from around the world, including flooring, countertops, decorative mosaics and wall tile, and hardscaping products. Twenty distribution centers and showrooms across the U.S. stock 100 million square feet of trendsetting products imported from over 36 different countries on six continents. From a state of the art inventory system to online tools, MSI makes shopping for granite, marble, porcelain, ceramic, quartz, glass, quartzite, and natural stone slabs easy and inspirational. For more information, visit http://www.msistone.com.