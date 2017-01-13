CHF Director Elizabeth Hulings said, "The Gross family’s game-changing donation is more than just a way to honor Doug. It is a tremendous vote of confidence in our ability to support professional visual artists of all stripes."

The Clark Hulings Fund for Visual Artists (CHF) is honored to receive a $1 million grant from the William and Sue Gross Family Foundation in support of the Pensinger Photography Fund, an arm of the noted national nonprofit. CHF is challenging its supporters to match this generous gift and plans to raise significant complementary funding by the end of 2017.

Doug Pensinger was a lauded photojournalist with Getty Images Editorial Sport. Upon his sudden death last June, CHF and the Pensinger family established the Pensinger Photography Fund in Doug’s memory. The Gross’ donation will significantly advance the fund’s mission of identifying, fostering, and celebrating photographers of exceptional promise.

"Doug was a lifelong learner,” said Bettyann Heppler, the photographer’s wife, “and he was committed to sharing his hard-earned professional knowledge with his colleagues. He was always willing to take a phone call, answer questions, and offer support.”

Added Kim Pensinger, Doug's sister, "This generous gift will allow the Pensinger Photography Fund to acknowledge, support and encourage talented photographers for generations to come, just as Doug would have wanted."

Established under the umbrella of CHF in 2016, the Pensinger Photography Fund builds on the strength of CHF’s comprehensive programming for professional visual artists, including its Business Accelerator Program, in-person training seminars, and online Learning Portal. Money raised during the matching challenge will enable CHF to solidify the platform from which it administers its programs and ramp up to deliver services to this new group of visual artists, while continuing to assist those who work in non-photographic media.

Speaking on behalf of his family’s foundation, award-winning sports photographer Jeff Gross (who worked with Doug at Getty Images) explained the impetus for the remarkable gift: “Da Vinci said, ‘Poor is the student who does not surpass his master.’ I am honored to contribute in memory of my friend and colleague who was a master to many. Doug and I were able to travel the world perfecting our craft. Through this contribution, more students will learn to appreciate the arts and understand why art is a business.”

According to CHF Director Elizabeth Hulings, the Gross family’s game-changing donation is more than just a way to honor the late photographer. “It is a tremendous vote of confidence in our ability to support professional artists. We must match this earmarked gift with unrestricted funds with which we will increase our capacity and infrastructure, and deliver essential business programming to even greater numbers of exceptional visual artists of all stripes.”

