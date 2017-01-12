Mobile Growth Fellowship, the largest network of mobile user acquisition and growth experts, announced today that early-bird registration is now open for the third annual Mobile Growth Summit, taking place in San Francisco on February 1st and 2nd at the Mission Bay Conference Center. The event will showcase the largest and most successful mobile developers and publishers in the industry today.

Mobile Growth Summit is North America's largest mobile-only conference, featuring the single biggest collection of mobile industry thought leaders from User Acquisition, Monetization, and Engagement/Retention assembled all year. Additional details and registration are available at http://www.MobileGrowthSummit.com.

Speakers from Google and Liftoff will keynote the event, joined by more than 40 other expert speakers from the fields of mobile user acquisition and growth. Collectively, they’ll address the most challenging topics facing the mobile industry today, including:



Video & Emerging Ad Units

Monetization Best Practices for 2017

UA Channels That Scale

How to Avoid Ad & Attribution Fraud

New ASO Secrets

Millennial & Gen Z Marketing Strategies

VR in Mobile

Bots and AI

Growth Strategies for Businesses of Various Sizes

Re-Engagement Strategies Focused on Conversions

Expert Mobile Predictions for 2017, and more.

“The Mobile Growth Fellowship has grown to become the largest and most important collection of professionals who are helping drive innovation and advancement throughout the mobile industry,” said Dave Westin, President of Mobile Growth Fellowship. “This year’s Summit, our flagship event, will bring together a unique and diverse gathering of strategists and practitioners who are helping shape the future of the mobile ecosystem. We’ve got a great speaker lineup and plenty of thought-provoking sessions planned, so I expect this year’s event to be even better than ever.”

This year’s summit sponsors include: Google, MoPub/Twitter, Unity, Sensor Tower, Bidalgo, AdAction Interactive, Adjust, Appboy, AppsFlyer, Applovin, Aerserv, AdXperience, AdAction, Baidu, Blind Ferret, Fyber, Jampp, Kochava, Liftoff, Tenjin, Leanplum, Youappi, Herzwo and Women in Wireless.

“We're excited to be involved in a conference that brings together senior executives for thought-provoking discussions and great networking opportunities,” said Anand Ramesh, Head of Publisher Partnerships at MoPub/Twitter. “From the diversity of speakers to their willingness to share insights that benefit others, the Mobile Growth Summit is truly a unique event, and we're delighted to be the premiere sponsor once again this year.”

Event Details

Registration: To register for the Mobile Growth Summit, visit http://www.mobilegrowthsummit.com

Location: Mission Bay Conference Center, 1675 Owens St, #251 San Francisco, CA

Dates: February 1-2, 2016

Speakers:



Owen O'Donoghue, iGaming Lead, Facebook

Eliza DeMarseilles, Mobile Marketing Engagement and Retention Lead, Staples

Larissa Fontaine, Director Global Head of Apps Business Development for Google Play, Google

Chris Akhavan, Chief Revenue Officer, Glu Mobile

SC Moatti, Founder of Products The Count & Reknown Author and Industry Leader

Vivian Chang, Sr Manager of Acquisition Marketing, RetailMeNot

Kathryn Wong, Senior Manager, Marketing, Walmart

Andreas Gross, Product Lead, Reddit

Emre Ertan, Head of Growth, Slice / Unroll.me

James Peng, Head of Mobile Acquisition, Match Group

Chang Fu, Head of Growth, Health IQ

Deniz Gezgin, Director of Digital Marketing, Topps

Ethan Smith, Chief Growth Officer, Yummly

Aurelie Guerrieri, Founder & President, Akila One

Wilson Kriegel, Chief Business Officer, PicsArt

Fabien-Pierre Nicolas, VP Marketing, App Annie

Jeet Niyogi, Marketing Director, WSOP, Playtika Montreal

Jorge Prado, Founder & CEO, The Fast Mind

Ewa Stochlinska, Senior Business Development Manager, HolidayPirates

Scott Bauer, Director of User Acquisition, GSN

Meredith Tretiak, Director of Mobile Growth & Innovation, Gap, Inc

Benjamin Webley, Senior Vice President, Ad Monetization & Business Operations, Zynga

Dave Westin, President, Mobile Growth Fellowship

Viki Zabala, CMO, Sirqul

More to come!

Networking Events: Networking events with open bars will take place at the end of both days. A Morning Networking Games Session at 7am on February 2nd.

About Mobile Growth Summit

The Mobile Growth Fellowship is the largest network of Mobile Growth professionals specializing in the areas of User Acquisition, Monetization, and Engagement/Retention. It is a non-vendor think tank aimed at exploring the latest trends in marketing, advertising and distribution for mobile applications. Founded in 2013, the fellowship aims to bring together the top decision makers at mobile application companies to foster strategic, forward- thinking discussions at its events and meetups. Membership and registration are free but restricted to non-vendor, senior level executives within the field.

