Cleveland’s talent pool is a perfect fit for our business – we’ve already had a very successful start – and we are excited to expand our Cleveland presence and support the growth of Cleveland’s tech industry.

BrightEdge, the global leader in enterprise SEO and content performance, today announced an aggressive expansion of its Cleveland office to support the company's rapid growth and momentum. When BrightEdge first moved to Cleveland in 2015, the Silicon Valley-based software company opened its office in the comeback city with 10 employees. But, when the company celebrates the opening of its new space this week, it will do so with 21 employees and 45 open seats for growth.

According to a recent article in Forbes, Cleveland is America’s hottest city right now and this move represents Bright Edge’s continued investment in Cleveland and belief that the city's tech scene will continue to flourish. BrightEdge celebrated its move to a new, 10,000 square-foot space located in Tower City with city officials, including Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson.



“I am pleased to welcome BrightEdge Technologies to Cleveland,” said Jackson. “Their presence here illustrates that Cleveland is a great location for Information Technology companies to call home.”

“After an extensive analysis of nearly a dozen cities, BrightEdge made the decision to open our next facility in Cleveland due to the talented people we saw in the market, the existing leadership in the marketing space, strength of the amazing area universities, and seeing the robust nature and energy of Cleveland” said Jim Emerich, CFO at BrightEdge. “We are very excited about the growth opportunities in the Cleveland market.”

BrightEdge’s 1,500+ customers include both small, mid-size companies and major global brands such as 3M, Microsoft and Nike, as well as 57 of the Fortune 100.

Its new office also embeds BrightEdge in Cleveland as the city becomes a hub for the content marketing industry. The industry’s major convention, Content Marketing World, attracted more than 3,500 people from 74 countries to the Cleveland Convention Center in September 2016 - which is also home to the event organizers the Content Marketing Institute (CMI).

“BrightEdge has incredible momentum and ambitious growth plans so finding talented people is a top priority for our business right now.” Kevin Bobowski, SVP of Marketing at BrightEdge, said. “Cleveland’s talent pool is a perfect fit for our business – we’ve already had a very successful start – and we are excited to expand our Cleveland presence and support the growth of Cleveland’s tech industry.

As the company's team continues to grow in Cleveland, so does its commitment to the wider community. The team donates to the Cleveland Food Bank and this holiday season the office adopted a family in need.

In 2017, BrightEdge will find more ways to give back to Cleveland, BrightEdge said.

The company’s Cleveland office houses its largest sales team. To fill the 45 open positions, BrightEdge is looking to hire outbound sales representatives, account executives, and sales managers. “More often you would see a company from Cleveland move to Silicon Valley instead of the reverse,” said Angus, “So, it's a very unique opportunity to do the opposite.”

About BrightEdge

BrightEdge, the global leader in enterprise SEO and content performance, empowers marketers to transform online content into business results such as traffic, conversions and revenue. The BrightEdge S3 platform is powered by a sophisticated deep learning engine and is the only company capable of web-wide, real-time measurement of content engagement across all digital channels, including search, social and mobile. BrightEdge’s 1,500+ customers include global brands such as 3M, Microsoft and Nike, as well as 57 of the Fortune 100. The company has eight offices worldwide and is headquartered in Foster City, California. Visit http://www.brightedge.com for more information.