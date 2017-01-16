Ruffalo Noel Levitz Will Host Summits on Enrollment Management

Ruffalo Noel Levitz, the recognized leader in higher education enrollment and fundraising management solutions, will outline key strategies for data-driven enrollment leadership at a day-and-a-half summit offered at two locations this winter. The Enrollment Management Leadership Summits will be held February 16-17 in Austin, Texas, and March 16-17 in Atlanta, Georgia. Featured presenters include Kevin Crockett, president of the Enrollment Management Division of Ruffalo Noel Levitz; Sarah Coen, senior vice president; and Tim Culver, vice president, who will share fresh insights and data-driven strategies to refresh each stage of the enrollment management process.

Summit topics:



Mega trends in enrollment management

Building demand in a competitive market

Improving prospective student engagement

Financial aid and the future

Student success strategies

Leveraging data in your enrollment management process

Each session will dig deep into enrollment management strategy and assess emerging trends that point to new frontiers for enrollment management. Participants will leave with data-driven insights and a renewed vision to accomplish their goals, whether their campus is seeking to grow enrollment overall or to enroll specific student populations.

The registration details are available at http://www.RuffaloNL.com/Events

