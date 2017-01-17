Columbia University's Marina Kumskova at the 2016 Student Research Conference. CREDIT: Amanda Ghanooni/Terence Hurley Presentation topics: human rights, media, international law, justice, accountability, sustainability, transparency.

Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs announces its third Student Research Conference, held in the Council's New York City headquarters on May 3, 2017 from 12:00-2:30pm.

A networking lunch will be followed by 10-minute presentations by students from universities across the NYC metro area.

Presentations must make a normative argument about international affairs and ethics. Topics: human rights, media, international law, justice, accountability, sustainability, transparency.

Submit an abstract of 500 words by March 30. Email Amanda Ghanooni at aghanooni(at)cceia(dot)org. Please include full name, email, university, and major/ graduate program. Recent graduates are also welcome to submit.

The best presentation will receive a free year-long membership to the Council's Carnegie New Leaders program.

Founded by Andrew Carnegie in 1914, Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs is an educational, nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that produces lectures, publications, and multimedia materials on the ethical challenges of living in a globalized world. Go to http://www.carnegiecouncil.org.