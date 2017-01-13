REELZ today announced the premiere date for the highly anticipated original miniseries, The Kennedys-After Camelot, starring Katie Holmes as Jackie Kennedy Onassis and Matthew Perry as Ted Kennedy, with the two-hour world premiere on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT. The two-hour conclusion will air the following Sunday, April 9 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT.

“The extraordinary response and recognition we received when we aired the controversial miniseries The Kennedys is what really put REELZ on the map. The Kennedys-After Camelot has been years in the making, is based on Randy Taraborelli’s incredibly well researched best-selling book and will continue the story that earned record ratings and 10 Emmy® Award nominations,” said Stan E. Hubbard, CEO of REELZ. “As a network known for great story telling, we have strong additions to our original programming lineup that are driven by powerful, provocative, in-depth and well known storytellers and TV personalities.”

The Kennedys-After Camelot also stars Alexander Siddig as Aristotle Onassis, Brett Donahue as John F. Kennedy Jr., Kristen Hager as Joan Kennedy with Diana Hardcastle and Kristin Booth reprising their roles as Rose and Ethel Kennedy from the Emmy Award®-winning miniseries The Kennedys. The Kennedys-After Camelot is based on the New York Times best seller, “After Camelot: Personal History of the Kennedy Family 1968 to the Present” by best-selling author and biographer J. Randy Taraborrelli. Jon Cassar (The Kennedys) and Katie Holmes are directing from scripts by Stephen Kronish (The Kennedys) and Sandra Chwialkowska (Lost Girl). The Kennedys-After Camelot project was brought to producer Muse Entertainment by Keri Selig of Intuition Productions (The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe) who serves as an executive producer. Michael Prupas, Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry, Jon Cassar, Stephen Kronish, J. Randy Taraborrelli, Evan Tussman, Irene Litinsky and Jonas Prupas serve as executive producers along with Jonathan Koch and Steve Michaels of Asylum Entertainment and Stan E. Hubbard, REELZ CEO.

*Please note there are high-resolution photos of The Kennedys-After Camelot available for download at http://www.reelz.com/press.

In addition to the world premiere of The Kennedys-After Camelot the network also announced a compelling lineup of new and returning series and specials at the heart of the REELZ brand of Real Lives. Real Stories. Real Celebrities.® Led by prominent and trusted hosts, new series include Nancy O’Dell Remembers and Exposed with Deborah Norville while Behind Closed Doors, hosted by Natalie Morales, continues a series of revealing specials about celebrities.

Renowned storyteller and award winning director Lawrence Schiller shows viewers the captivating story about notorious criminal Gary Gilmore in the new original special Dead Man Talking: The Execution of Gary Gilmore while the real life of global superstar Freddie Mercury is uncovered in the special Freddie Mercury: The Great Pretender Revealed. Finally, viewer favorite original series Autopsy: The Last Hours Of… returns with new episodes examining the final days and events of entertainment icons.

REELZ winter/spring 2017 programming highlights are listed below in order of premiere date:

Dead Man Talking: The Execution of Gary Gilmore Premieres Sunday, January 15 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT

January 2017 marks the 40th anniversary of the historic execution of Gary Gilmore, which re-instated the death penalty in the United States after a 10 year moratorium. Now, award-winning author and director Lawrence Schiller, who directed the Emmy® Award-winning The Executioner’s Song TV movie, presents the REELZ original documentary special Dead Man Talking: The Execution of Gary Gilmore built upon his unprecedented and exclusive access to Gilmore while he was on death row. Schiller also interviewed Nicole Baker, Gilmore’s girlfriend at the time of the murders, who in her own words details her complicated relationship with Gilmore and her thoughts on him murdering innocent people after she rejected him. Dead Man Talking: The Execution of Gary Gilmore includes interviews with Gilmore’s attorney, Robert Moody, Ken Shulsen, Assistant Warden of the prison in Draper, Utah, who had major contact with Gilmore and oversaw his execution and Tamera Smith Allred, who as a young Deseret News reporter befriended Baker and wrote at length about the case. Dead Man Talking: The Execution of Gary Gilmore is produced by WS Productions, Inc.

Freddie Mercury: The Great Pretender Revealed Premieres Saturday, January 21 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT

As the front man of Queen, Freddie Mercury was one of the rock’s most iconic artists. He was extravagant and heralded as one of the greatest performers of all time. Yet despite his larger than life public image he was a very private person who lived secretly as a gay man and enjoyed an uninhibited sex life. Tragically, his wild days coincided with the emergence of the HIV virus and the outbreak of AIDS. Freddie Mercury—The Great Pretender Revealed is the story of the Mercury few ever knew and is a behind the scenes look at his remarkable life including the summer of 1985 at Live Aid when he achieved his greatest musical triumph and the spring of 1987 when he was diagnosed with AIDS.

Viewers will also see Mercury’s battle for privacy against a prying tabloid press and his fight to keep performing despite crippling pain all while he worked with doctors trying to save his life. The documentary special blends dramatization of key scenes with rare archive and illuminating interviews with close friends including his bodyguard and chauffeur Terry Giddings, who breaks silence about Mercury for the first time. Freddie Mercury—The Great Pretender Revealed is produced by Potato, part of ITV Studios.

Autopsy: The Last Hours Of… Returns Saturday, January 28 with Steve McQueen Episode

Autopsy: The Last Hours Of… is a documentary series that reveals the truth behind the controversial deaths of global icons and people whose untimely deaths were surrounded by scandal and intense media attention. Fact and fiction are forever separated through reconstructions of their final hours using crucial medical evidence from the actual autopsies to explain how and why they died while interviews with friends and family shed light on the events that led to death—finally putting an end to the speculation. The new hour-long episodes focus on the final hours of Steve McQueen, Richard Prior, Bruce Lee, Janis Joplin, Dennis Wilson and Bernie Mac. Autopsy: The Last Hours Of… is produced by Potato, part of ITV Studios.

Behind Closed Doors Hosted by Natalie Morales Returns Saturday, February 4 with Anna Nicole Smith Episode

Behind Closed Doors original documentary specials hosted by Natalie Morales return with new episodes about the lives and legacies of Anna Nicole Smith, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling and Elvis Presley. Behind Closed Doors specials examine the lives of beloved celebrities and capitalizes on the vast offerings of NBC News historical archives including rarely seen footage and revealing interviews with the celebrities themselves along with fresh interviews from those who personally knew or worked with them. Behind Closed Doors is produced by NBC News’ Peacock Productions.

Nancy O’Dell Remembers Series Premiere Monday, April 3

Host and entertainment reporter Nancy O’Dell presents her intimate first-hand accounts of monumental celebrity stories including the passing of Princess Diana, Michael Jackson, Robin Williams and Joan Rivers. With more than 20 years of reporting on celebrities and Hollywood O’Dell will share her personal stories, photos and archive footage as well as her own interviews. Nancy O’Dell Remembers is produced by 99 Media Group.

Exposed with Deborah Norville Series Premiere Wednesday, April 12

What happens when the spotlight shines too brightly? What’s the result when the glittery world of Hollywood collides with the dark world of crime? Host Deborah Norville peels back the cover on some of entertainment’s headline-making stories. Whether it’s a star’s fall from grace, a celebrity victimized by misplaced trust, or a crime that launches a career, Exposed with Deborah Norville takes viewers deep into the twists and turns of the saga including who did it and how. In addition to fast-paced interviews with those intimately connected to the story viewers will also see recreations, surveillance footage and police interrogations to tell stunning stories from the world of entertainment. Exposed with Deborah Norville is produced by Scott Sternberg Productions. Sternberg and Norville serve as Executive Producers.

*Please note there are high-resolution photos of The Kennedys-After Camelot available for download at http://www.reelz.com/press.

About REELZ—REAL LIVES. REAL STORIES. REAL CELEBRITIES.®

REELZ is a leading independent cable and satellite general entertainment network that is home to factual entertainment, television events, miniseries, movies and series featuring big stories and big stars. Programming ranges from the critically acclaimed and award-winning The Kennedys to Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…, Celebrity Legacies, Celebrity Page, Hollywood Scandals, Murder Made Me Famous, the upcoming miniseries The Kennedys-After Camelot and much more that connects directly to the world of entertainment. REELZ also showcases top movie and entertainment expert Leonard Maltin who provides specific on-air recommendations for movies viewers can watch at home.

REELZ is available in 70 million homes on DIRECTV channel 238, DISH Network channel 299, Verizon FiOS TV channel 233, AT&T U-verse channels 799/1799HD and cable systems nationwide. Find REELZ in your area by visiting http://www.reelz.com. REELZ is a High-Definition network and if it is not available, or not in HD, on your cable or telco provider, we encourage viewers to call them and ask for it. Owned by Hubbard Media Group, REELZ is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM with national ad sales based in New York City with offices in Boston and Chicago. As one of the last truly independent television networks remaining in today’s media landscape REELZ has created the Independence Happens Here® website to help keep free thought and innovation alive by highlighting the importance of independent businesses. The website can be found at http://IndependenceHappensHere.com.

For more information, please contact the REELZ Media Line

877- REELZTV (733-5988) / pr(at)reelz(dot)com