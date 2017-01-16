We want to become the default choice for any attorney looking to work with the best expertise available.

The Expert Institute continues to win accolades across the country as the premier expert witness provider from leading legal publications.

Taking the top spot in The National Law Journal’s “Best of Chicago” reader rankings, as well as Texas Lawyer’s “Best of Texas” and Legal Time’s “Best of Legal Times,” the young company has been recognized for its continued transformation of the legal services field since its founding in 2011.

Since then, The Expert Institute has grown at breakneck speed, and now serves the nation’s best law firms in a wide variety of practice areas.

The key to the company’s growth has been a commitment to disruptive technology and a unique service model, as well as a growing reputation for excellence among the nation’s elite law firms.

“What we are doing is completely new for this space” said Michael Morgenstern, Vice President of Marketing. “We are bringing advanced technologies and new ways of thinking to an area of law that has remained stagnant for decades, and it’s helping our clients win more cases.”

The company’s wins in Texas, Chicago, and Washington D.C. reveal the national cachet of a growing brand that has become known for producing superior results for attorneys working in any jurisdiction or area of practice.

Michael Talve, CEO and Managing Director, says that the awards reflect an ongoing pattern of growth and improvement at the company, as well as the strong relationships it has built with law firms throughout the country.

“The fact that the winners in each of these competitions were determined through an open vote demonstrates the loyalty and enthusiasm of our clients, and we are honored to receive this vote of confidence from the legal community.”

The company’s plans for the future are simple - to continue to expand their presence in the expert witness space while offering an even higher level of service. The company has recently moved into new offices at 48 Wall Street in Manhattan to accommodate its growing staff, which now includes 7 medical doctors.

“In 2017, the company is going to give priority to deepening our bench of talented, hardworking people and continuing the evolution of our technical platform. Ultimately, we want to become the default choice for any attorney looking to work with the best expertise available, and I think that we are getting closer and closer to that goal every year.”

In addition to the company’s wins in Texas, Chicago, and D.C., The Expert Institute was also named “Best Expert Witness Provider” by the New York Law Journal, The Recorder, and the Connecticut Law Tribune.

About The Expert Institute:

Founded in 2011, The Expert Institute is a technology-driven platform for connecting qualified experts in every field with lawyers, investment firms, and journalists looking for technical expertise and guidance.