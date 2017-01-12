Acclaimed Chef Todd Hall to Open Suegra Tequila Cantina in Tampa

Suegra Tequila Cantina There are only a handful of restaurants in the country that currently have this commitment to quality by only cooking with fresh and natural ingredients. Myself and the entire team are proud to bring one of those restaurants to Tampa Bay.

Chef Todd Hall, a two-time James Beard honoree, finalist in the Bocuse d’Or and opening chef of La Hacienda at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess resort (which for many years was the only four-star Mexican restaurant in the world), has announced he will open Suegra Tequila Cantina in Tampa this February. The modern and upscale dining experience will feature Hall’s impressive farm-to-table menu. It will also provide food traceability, a way to “know where your food comes from,” to consumers curious about the origin of their meal’s ingredients.

Chef Hall’s newest concept will be dedicated to a fresh Mexican approach, rejecting conventional or “commodity” agricultural practices, genetically modified food and the treatment of animals with antibiotics or hormones to make them grow faster. Instead, Suegra Tequila Cantina will embrace sustainable, organic farming and free-range animal husbandry. Hall’s commitment to quality and farm-to-table practices will position Suegra Tequila Cantina as one of Tampa’s most sought-after dining experiences.

“I’ve spent extensive time in Mexico, researching the history and culture of their cooking, and I’m always excited to introduce those new tastes and flavors across the United States,” said Chef Todd Hall. “There are only a handful of restaurants in the country that currently have this commitment to quality by only cooking with fresh and natural ingredients. Myself and the entire team are proud to bring one of those restaurants to Tampa Bay.”

Suegra, which literally translates to “mother-in-law,” has much more in store for Bay Area residents than its fresh Mexican fare. It will also showcase a highly anticipated tequila bar, giving restaurant-goers their choice of over 200 tequilas and mezcals—available in shots, flights or cocktails—to round out their meals while celebrating traditional Mexican culture.

Suegra Tequila Cantina opens February 9, 2017, and will be located at 4022 Tampa Road, #1, Oldsmar, FL 34677. Dining will be available for lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch, and will include a variety of specially handcrafted cocktails and coffees to complement the menu. Those interested can find Suegra Tequila Cantina on Facebook, and on Twitter and Instagram at @SuegraCantina. The team behind the restaurant will continue to post upcoming events.

Suegra Tequila Cantina is owned by Craig and Matt Vario, proprietors of SPB Social Group. The group also owns and operates Toasted Monkey, Rick’s Reef and Screwie Louie’s in St. Petersburg.

About Suegra Tequila Cantina

About Chef Todd Hall

Chef Todd Hall began his formal training at the age of 15 under the direction of Roget Cortello CEC AAC, becoming the youngest graduated apprentice to earn certification from the American Culinary Federation. By 19, Hall was the chef de cuisine at Le Parisienne, a fine French restaurant in Salt Lake City.



Despite an early start in French cuisine, Hall found his passion in the flavors and cooking styles of his native southwest and earned many awards and accolades.



Over a 30-year career, Hall has been the Executive Chef of La Posada de Santa Fe, Chateau du Sureau, L’Auberge de Sedona, Paradise Valley Resort and Los Abrigados Resort & Spa. He also has served as a consultant to numerous other hotels and resorts.