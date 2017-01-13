Horton Group Launches HubSpot Pilot Campaign Program

Horton Group, a HubSpot Silver Partner Agency, is excited to announce the launch of its HubSpot Pilot Campaign Program. The Pilot Campaign Program is designed to give companies interested in inbound marketing a trial run with HubSpot’s state-of-the-art marketing automation software without the usual required cost of an annual subscription. Client’s will work closely with Horton Group’s inbound marketing team to collaborate on designing and implementing a three-month inbound campaign.

Buyer Personas

The strongest personas are created through research, surveys, interviews, and draw from solid industry experience. Ideally, client’s will pull data from potential customers, existing customers, colleagues, and competitors to develop robust personas to help build a successful inbound marketing strategy.

Keywords

Keywords drive targeted visitors to websites and are an important component of inbound marketing. Horton Group’s inbound marketing strategists will work with clients to determine what are cost-effective long tail keywords related to their business that they can rank for. Once those keywords have been researched, Horton Group will include them in clients’ campaign assets. The keyword strategy can also be used for any existing website clients may have, and Horton Group’s team can help implement changes to clients’ on-site SEO components like page titles, headers, meta descriptions, and URLs.

Conversion Path Building

Conversion path building includes designing optimized calls-to-action, aesthetic, mobile friendly landing pages, and implementing smart forms. By writing and designing a content offer relevant to each client’s target market, capturing emails and nurturing leads becomes systematic by using HubSpot’s software. Content offers can be slideshares, eBooks, and white papers, or could include advertisement designs or videos.

Email Marketing

Email has been around for a while, so the sustained power of email marketing comes as a surprise to many. Yet, few other content delivery systems are as effective or as reliable as email. Managing a contact database is simple in HubSpot, and generating revenue from an email list is made possible by HubSpot’s software.

Workflows:

Horton Group's Inbound Strategist’s use HubSpot’s workflows to set up rules which automate email marketing, so clients can save time on connecting with contacts, while still receiving the benefits of a personalized follow-up.

Download Horton Group’s Pilot Campaign deck for more information.

About Horton Group

Horton Group is a full-service digital marketing and design agency headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. For 20 years the agency has helped organizations in a wide variety of industries bolster their presence and business online. Using a team-based creative approach, Horton Group provides dynamic solutions in inbound marketing, website design and development, custom mobile applications, search engine optimization (SEO), social media marketing and more. Working in close collaboration with clients, Horton Group’s goal is to deliver remarkable results.