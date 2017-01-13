Rigaku to Feature Latest Analytical Instruments at Pittcon 2017

Rigaku Corporation is pleased to announce its attendance at the 68th annual Pittsburgh Conference on Analytical Chemistry and Applied Spectroscopy (Pittcon 2017), to be held Sunday, March 5, 2017 through Thursday, March 9, 2017 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois USA.

Pittcon is the world’s largest annual premier conference and exposition on laboratory science and attracts attendees from industry, academia and government from over 90 countries.

Rigaku provides the world’s most complete line of X-ray analytical instruments and will be exhibiting its diverse line of lines of X-ray diffraction (XRD) and X-ray fluorescence (XRF) instrumentation at the conference at Booth # 3512.

The Rigaku Group of Companies are world leaders in the fields of general X-ray diffraction, thin film analysis, X-ray fluorescence spectrometry, small angle X-ray scattering (SAXS), protein and small molecule X-ray crystallography, Raman spectroscopy, X-ray optics, semiconductor metrology, X-ray sources, computed tomography, nondestructive testing and thermal analysis.

About Rigaku

Since its inception in Japan in 1951, Rigaku has been at the forefront of analytical and industrial instrumentation technology. Rigaku and its subsidiaries form a global group focused on general-purpose analytical instrumentation and the life sciences. With hundreds of major innovations to their credit, Rigaku companies are world leaders in X-ray spectrometry, diffraction, and optics, as well as small molecule and protein crystallography and semiconductor metrology. Today, Rigaku employs over 1,400 people in the manufacturing and support of its analytical equipment, which is used in more than 90 countries around the world supporting research, development, and quality assurance activities. Throughout the world, Rigaku continuously promotes partnerships, dialog, and innovation within the global scientific and industrial communities.

