RepBeyond Becomes the World's Top Crowdfunding PR Agency

This week, the team at RepBeyond has surpassed 3000 client mark. RepBeyond specializes in generating news and blog coverage for crowdfunding campaigns.

“Crowdfunding is an exercise in how good you are at getting the word out,” says Daniel Bluhm, media director for RepBeyond. “That’s why all of the top campaigns use press as part of their marketing strategy. It’s the easiest, fastest and most cost effective way to reach a large audience.”

With over 3000 clients helped, the RepBeyond team has become leading experts in the field, generating thousands of features for their customers in outlets like the Huffington Post, Mashable, CNN, the Today Show, Fast Company, Forbes and more.

“Crowdfunding PR is a very specialized field. It’s not a space most traditional PR firms are comfortable working in,” says Daniel. “It’s incredibly fast. You have be able to generate as much coverage as possible in a very short amount of time.”

RepBeyond has a network of 1.2 million key reporters and influential bloggers representing every news medium including magazines, newspapers, cable news, digital news, radio stations, tv networks, syndicated columns and blogs.

“We leverage our experience and our relationships to generate as much publicity for our clients as possible,” says Daniel. "We understand that the more coverage our clients can generate, the faster they’ll reach their fundraising goal.”

RepBeyond services start at $475 for the US plan and $645 for the Worldwide plan.

“Our most popular plan is the Professional Plan, our full service option. A team is assigned to each Professional client. The goal is to maximize media exposure throughout the length of their crowdfunding. Our full service plans is constant pitching, analyzing results, re-pitching, re-analyzing, re-pitching, etc. until we can land maximum media exposure.”

The cost for the Professional plan is $3750 plus 15% of the amount successfully raised.

"For us, everything we do is about building strong relationships," says Daniel. "If we can help companies early on our hope is that they come back to us down the road and use us as their PR firm when they go into production. We want to grow with you. It's a formula that's worked out really well for us."