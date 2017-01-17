Cyber Security Training Now Available on Mastery.com

Learn how to protect your data and sensitive information Employers need to be more vigilant than ever in protecting their data from data breaches.

Mastery.com has added cyber security training to its course library, which is extremely timely as a recent USA Today article forecasts the number of cyber threats to increase in 2017. Unfortunately, a large percentage of data breaches are due to employee negligence or mistakes. These new courses help employers train their organizations to protect sensitive data and follow industry-recommended best practices.

Mastery.com features six new video-based training courses on the topical areas of data security compliance, HIPAA mobile device security, and general information security.

These new courses present strategies to employees to protect sensitive information and prevent data breaches. The lessons cover topics such as, device security, avoiding accidental disclosures, ways data breaches occur, data encryption, data destruction, issues with public networks, and more.

The new titles include:



Protect Sensitive Information: Start with Security

Data Security Compliance: Avoiding Inadvertent Disclosure

Data Security Compliance: Data Breaches and ID Theft

Data Security Compliance: Device Security Basics

Data Security Compliance: Physical and Technical Safeguards

HIPAA: Mobile Device Privacy and Security

Employers need to be more vigilant than ever in protecting their data from data breaches. These courses help put employees on the front-line by giving them the simple steps they should take to protect all types of company data. For full course information on the titles listed above, click here.

These courses are published on the MasteryTCN™ courseware platform, which provides continuity in learner experience from one course to the next. All courses on the platform play across all devices and browsers, giving users the ultimate flexibility for when and where they can access training assignments.

