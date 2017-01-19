StevenDouglas Unveils a New Logo and Brand Identity

Where talent meets opportunity Our new brand identity reinforces the StevenDouglas commitment to provide access to the very best talent, whether on a search or interim basis, in order to meet our clients’ needs.

StevenDouglas has undergone a total brand review and today unveiled its new logo, tagline and website to support its evolution as a leading search and interim resources firm.

“Our new brand identity reinforces the StevenDouglas commitment to provide access to the very best talent, whether on a search or interim basis, in order to meet our clients’ needs,” said Matt Shore, President of StevenDouglas. “Our new logo and tagline ‘Where talent meets opportunity’ depicts how our firm is the intersection where great companies and exceptional candidates meet and new opportunities are created. We are very excited about our new look.”

Along with the new brand, StevenDouglas also launched a new website (http://www.stevendouglas.com) to increase its online presence and help better communicate with current as well as prospective clients and candidates. The rebrand of the logo and tagline was developed by full service marketing agency OGK Creative, who worked closely with the StevenDouglas team to build a brand identity that reflects our core values and future strategy.

StevenDouglas, a leading boutique search and interim resources firm, has been a recognized leader in identifying and providing access to top talent for corporate clients since 1984. Our client base is industry agnostic and ranges from start-ups and emerging middle-market to Fortune 500 companies and public, private and private equity owned firms.

Our areas of specialization include Finance, Accounting, Information Technology, Sales, Marketing, Operations, Human Resources, Financial Services, Healthcare, Pharmacy, Life Sciences and Latin America.