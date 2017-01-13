On January 25, compensation expert Sam Reeve will partner with HRsoft for a special compensation webinar called "The Proactive Compensation Professional".

On Jan. 25, the award-winning HR software solutions company HRsoft will present a webinar with Certified Compensation Professional Sam Reeve. Currently, Reeve serves as the Executive Vice President of Consulting Services for Performensation, a provider of employee reward programs that improve organizational performance. The webinar is titled The Proactive Compensation Professional: Practical Tips for Reducing Compensation Cycle Time & Stress. It will be hosted by Maureen Dudley, Webinar Coordinator, HRsoft.

"HR professionals are always seeking ways to improve efficiency surrounding the compensation planning cycle. We are looking forward to Sam's presentation and believe that his extensive compensation experience will provide valuable insights which webinar attendees will be able to apply to directly to the planning cycles in their own organizations," said Brain Sharp, President & CMO, HRsoft.

Topics that will be addressed include: how to break down events and tasks on a yearly, six-month, quarterly, monthly, and weekly basis; ways to evaluate the processes being performed in your compensation department to ensure optimal efficiency; and options for improving interactions with all stakeholders to take advantage of their calendars and get more done in less time.

Be sure to reserve your spot in this free, exclusive opportunity to hear directly from a compensation expert as he provides practical tips for optimizing your compensation cycle with more effective processes.

