The Joint Corp. Ranked Among the Franchise Elite

The Joint Corp. was recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500®, the world’s first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Recognized by entrepreneurs and franchisors as a top competitive measurement, the Franchise 500® ranked The Joint Corp. as 129 for its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength and stability, growth rate, and brand power.

“It is always an honor to be recognized among the elite franchises spotlighted in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®,” said Peter D. Holt, president and chief executive officer of The Joint Corp. “This is The Joint’s fifth consecutive year of being included on this prestigious list and I am proud of the fact that the brand has risen in the ranking each year. I’m grateful to the excellent team at The Joint that continues to propel our company to new heights.”

The Joint improved 25 spots from last year’s ranking of No. 154 and has climbed 156 spots from its first appearance in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, at No. 285 in 2013.

“We spend months gathering and crunching data in order to produce the Franchise 500 ranking. We’re proud of the result and the way it continues to be a resource for the franchise community,” says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur. “Like every industry, franchising is ever-evolving and must smartly react to new technologies and consumer demands. We know it takes a lot to stay competitive, and are excited to celebrate those that do it best.”

The key factors that go into Entrepreneur’s evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. All franchises are given a cumulative score based on more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Over its 38 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for entrepreneurs. The Joint’s position on the ranking reinforces its strength in the industry.

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, The Joint is reinventing chiropractic by making quality care convenient and affordable for patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. A no-appointment policy and convenient hours and locations make care more accessible, and affordable membership plans and packages eliminate the need for insurance. With 350+ clinics nationwide and more than 3 million patient visits annually, The Joint is an emerging growth company and key leader in the chiropractic profession. For more information, visit http://www.thejoint.com or follow the brand on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon and Tennessee, The Joint and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

