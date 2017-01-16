New Episode of Innovations to Explore the World of Travel and Leisure

DMG Productions is proud to announce the upcoming airing of the highly acclaimed series, Innovations with Ed Begley, Jr., scheduled to broadcast Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 5:00pmEST.

Escape to Boone, North Carolina to explore the wellness retreat at the Art of Living Retreat Center. See breathtaking mountaintop views, and learn what a quiet walk through the forest, or a rejuvenating treatment at The Spa can do for your soul.

Next, jump aboard CroisiEurope to learn how it has become Europe’s largest and most experienced river cruise line. Viewers will see firsthand what makes river cruising in Europe an experience like no other though this one-of-a-kind look at the amenities, activities and offerings onboard CroisiEurope’s fleet.

The show also traveled to Vernon, British Columbia to explore Sparkling Hill’s 149 luxury rooms and penthouses, 40,000 sq. ft. of state-of-the-art wellness facilities at KurSpa, and its breathtaking setting on Lake Okanagan. Spectators will learn about a range of amenities and services offered at Sparkling Hill, which are said to be unprecedented in North America.

Learn how to stop UV rays from raining on your parade as we explore SnappyScreen; the world’s first touchless sunscreen application system. This segment will teach about the dangers of the sun and the damage that can arise as a result of improper protection. It will also educate on the SnappyScreen system, how it works, and how the complete weatherproof system guarantees users full protection from the sun.

"Constant advances in technology are revolutionizing the travel and leisure landscape,” said Jennifer Tierney, Senior Producer for the Innovations series. “We look forward to enlightening audiences on the latest breakthroughs in the industry.”

About Innovations & DMG Productions:

Innovations, hosted by award winning actor Ed Begley, Jr., is an information-based series geared toward educating the public on the latest breakthroughs in all areas of society. Featuring practical solutions and important issues facing consumers and professionals alike, Innovations focuses on cutting-edge advancements in everything from health and wellness to global business, renewable energy, and more.

DMG Productions (responsible for creating the Innovations show) includes personnel specialized in various fields from agriculture to medicine, independent films to regional news and more. Our field producers work closely with experts in the field to develop stories. This powerful force enables us to consistently produce commercial-free, educational programming that both viewers and networks depend on.

