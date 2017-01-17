"It's our paramount goal to provide only the best solutions and service options for clients nationwide," Andrew J Nash, CEO

In December, five (5) Police Departments and Municipalities joined or opened a new auction service with PropertyRoom.com to auction off unclaimed stolen, seized or surplus assets. PropertyRoom.com is an online auction site offering “$1 No Reserve” online auctions, bringing more deals to the community.

Florida - Miami Shores Police Department

Minnesota - Metropolitan Airports Commission

Texas - City of Magnolia Police Department

North Carolina - Wilson's Mills Police Department

Rhode Island - town of North Kingstown

Goods for sale cover a wide range, varying from tablet computers, TVs and smartphones to collectible coins, brand name purses, watches and jewelry. The auction website also regularly auction surplus municipal cars, trucks and heavy equipment as well as seized vehicles, with all assets open to public bidding nationwide.

Andrew J. Nash, CEO of PropertyRoom.com explains, “At PropertyRoom.com, it’s our paramount goal to provide only the best solutions and service options for clients nationwide, permitting them to manage and sell assets with ease. We welcome our new clients to the team, and are greatly excited for our future together.”

About PropertyRoom.com

PropertyRoom.com makes it remarkably easy for our 3,000+ clients to manage and sell surplus assets. We streamline the entire auction process on a client’s behalf and ensure delivery to the winning bidder. There is always a unique deal to be found, with hundreds of new auction listings added daily. Top categories include jewelry, watches, collectible coins and consumer electronics along with cars, trucks, heavy equipment, and firearms through a partner website, eGunner.com. Working with law enforcement agencies, municipal surplus departments, state/county fleet programs, airports and even museums, PropertyRoom.com has generated and distributed millions of dollars to local communities nationwide.