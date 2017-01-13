On January 18 at 2:00 ET, Green Builder Media is hosting a webinar with Senior White House Resiliency Advisor Samantha Medlock that will reveal the findings of a report recently released by the White House reveals threats posed by a changing climate and opportunities to make our homes and buildings safer and more resilient.

Resiliency has become one of the most important and urgent issues of our time, given the daunting fact that the United States now spends more on disaster recovery from super storms, floods, and wildfires, than it does on education.

For the past three years, the White House has worked with agencies like FEMA, U.S. Geological Survey, and the National Institute for Building Sciences, as well as insurance companies and other related businesses to create a comprehensive data sharing program that has informed the development of resiliency policy, insurance solutions, community protection strategies, and building codes.

Data collected through this collaboration has been compiled into a benchmark resiliency report, which confirms that the country is incurring astronomical amounts of insured losses on an annual basis due to severe weather events. The failure to address climate change could cost taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars each year.

To properly address these losses, the White House has identified actions that should be taken immediately to reduce losses, lower insurance rates, and increase the market value of homes and buildings.

Green Builder Media’s webinar will explore the ways to enhance the nation’s resiliency. “While our data collection efforts are yielding better climate risk identification, adaption, and resilience practices – and positioning these practices for success over the long term, I remain concerned about the pace at which we’re currently addressing resiliency,” says Medlock.

