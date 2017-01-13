On January 19, global consultant and compensation expert Zachary Weinberger will partner with Healthcare Software Hub for an exclusive total rewards webinar titled "Communicating Total Rewards for Healthcare Employees".

On Jan. 19, Healthcare Software Hub, a provider of retention-boosting SaaS solutions for healthcare employers, will host a webinar with Managing Consultant and Certified Employee Benefits Specialist Zachary Weinberger. The webinar is called Communicating Total Rewards for Healthcare Employees: 3 Keys to Building Engagement & Retention.

"Engagement and retention are two of the biggest concerns healthcare employers face today. Zachary has a proven track record of providing solutions that drive results in these areas to help companies excel, so we look forward to learning some actionable tips from him. Healthcare HR teams will gather some valuable takeaways from this webinar and can apply them to the total rewards communication strategies in their hospitals," said Maureen Dudley, Healthcare Software Hub Webinar Coordinator.

Topics to be covered include: balancing theory and practice in a busy hospital environment; using a transparent model to communicate total value of employment; communicating total rewards to hospital employees with the help of technology; and leveraging multiple communication channels to maximize employee engagement outcomes.

Reserve your spot for this complimentary presentation delivered by an internationally renowned expert with more than 25 years of experience in compensation, benefits, and global rewards. This exclusive webinar is designed specifically with healthcare employers in mind and is valid for 1 HRCI approved credit.

About Healthcare Software Hub:

Healthcare Software Hub is a cloud-based stay interview software system designed to improve employee engagement and employee retention for any sized team. This affordable, easy to use SaaS solution automates the entire stay interview process and offers the only employee retention guarantee in the industry. Discover more about Healthcare Software Hub or follow us on Twitter @HealthcareHRHub.

